AgentiPy Price (APY)
The live price of AgentiPy (APY) today is 0.00448245 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.48M USD. APY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AgentiPy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 115.27K USD
- AgentiPy price change within the day is +27.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of AgentiPy to USD was $ +0.00096405.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AgentiPy to USD was $ -0.0033540537.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AgentiPy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AgentiPy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00096405
|+27.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0033540537
|-74.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AgentiPy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.21%
+27.40%
+13.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Python toolkit for connecting AI agents to any onchain app. 🐍 $APY is the community token powering Agentic Apps development in Python. We’re on a mission to connect AI agents coded in Python to any onchain app starting with @Solana. We released our open-source toolkit and got a lot of attention from AI/ML developers. We truly believe in the future of AI x Blockchain. Every agent will be onchain and call it home. For more agents to be onchain, more languages need to be supported. Python is the most popular language used in AI/ML and $APY will enable devs to do more actions onchain.
