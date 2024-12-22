Agave Price (AGVE)
The live price of Agave (AGVE) today is 53.68 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.37M USD. AGVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Agave Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 403.70 USD
- Agave price change within the day is -1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the AGVE to USD price
During today, the price change of Agave to USD was $ -0.89408558167591.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agave to USD was $ +1.4576804000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agave to USD was $ +17.8312184160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agave to USD was $ +17.10075070328307.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.89408558167591
|-1.63%
|30 Days
|$ +1.4576804000
|+2.72%
|60 Days
|$ +17.8312184160
|+33.22%
|90 Days
|$ +17.10075070328307
|+46.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Agave: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.72%
-1.63%
-5.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agave, a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate by borrowing or lending money through the application.
