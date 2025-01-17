ACTUAL Price (ACTUAL)
The live price of ACTUAL (ACTUAL) today is 0.00590767 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.91M USD. ACTUAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ACTUAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 116.84K USD
- ACTUAL price change within the day is -4.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ACTUAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ACTUAL price information.
During today, the price change of ACTUAL to USD was $ -0.000258987267521414.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ACTUAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ACTUAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ACTUAL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000258987267521414
|-4.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ACTUAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-4.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Actual.ai revolutionizes Web3 by combining cutting-edge AI with DeFi innovation. Powered by advanced DiT (Diffusion Transformer) technology and Human Portrait multimodal LLMs, Actual.ai creates hyper-realistic AI agents that elevate your DeFi experience. These agents analyze on-chain data, track market trends, and execute automated trades to optimize returns. They provide actionable insights by uncovering hidden opportunities in blockchain data, empowering you to make informed decisions. With customizable financial strategies, your AI assistant adapts to your goals, handling staking, lending, and yield farming efficiently. Beyond intelligence, these agents offer emotional support, blending human-like empathy with data-driven precision to guide you through the dynamic world of DeFi.
