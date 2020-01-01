โทเคโนมิกส์ Destra Network (DSYNC)
ข้อมูล Destra Network (DSYNC)
Destra Network is building a decentralized ecosystem for cloud computing, AI, and web services. It aims to solve the problems of centralization, censorship, and privacy that plague traditional web infrastructure.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Destra Network (DSYNC)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Destra Network (DSYNC) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Destra Network (DSYNC)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น DSYNC หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Destra Network is a decentralized platform focused on cloud computing, AI computing, and decentralized storage, powered by its native token, DSYNC. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available research and project documentation.
Issuance Mechanism
Destra Network’s token issuance aligns with trends in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs):
- Deflationary Model: DSYNC is a deflationary token. Usage-driven buybacks and burns are implemented, meaning tokens are periodically removed from circulation as network adoption grows, increasing scarcity.
- Proof of Sync Consensus: New tokens are issued as rewards to node operators who contribute computational resources, with rewards tied to actual network activity and usage rather than a fixed inflation schedule.
- Hybrid Incentive Structure: While specific emission rates are not disclosed, Destra’s model is consistent with the broader DePIN trend of combining fixed and KPI-driven issuance. This means some rewards may be time-based, while others are tied to network performance metrics (e.g., active nodes, compute usage).
Allocation Mechanism
While detailed allocation percentages are not explicitly published, the following can be inferred from the available documentation and industry standards:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Node Operator Rewards
|Incentives for providing GPU/computing resources to the network
|Staking Rewards
|For users who stake DSYNC to secure the network and participate in consensus
|Ecosystem/Community
|Incentives for early adopters, developers, and ecosystem growth
|Team & Development
|Reserved for ongoing development and operational costs
|Buyback & Burn Reserve
|Tokens set aside for buyback and burn mechanisms
Note: The exact percentages and vesting schedules are not disclosed in public sources as of July 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: DSYNC is used to pay for decentralized compute, storage, and AI services on the Destra Network.
- Staking: Node operators must deposit DSYNC to run nodes, aligning their incentives with network health and security.
- Rewards: Node operators and stakers receive DSYNC rewards based on their contributions and network activity.
- Buyback & Burn: A portion of network fees is used to buy back DSYNC from the market and burn it, reducing supply and increasing token value over time.
- Ecosystem Growth: Early adopter programs and incentive pools (e.g., $100,000 reward pool) are used to bootstrap network participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: DSYNC tokens staked by node operators are locked for the duration of node operation. This ensures long-term commitment and network stability.
- Incentive Program Locks: Early adopter and incentive rewards may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell-off and align long-term interests.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens staked for node operation are typically unlocked when the node ceases operation, subject to a cooldown or unbonding period (exact duration not specified).
- Incentive Unlocks: Early adopter and ecosystem rewards may have scheduled unlocks, but specific timelines are not publicly disclosed.
- General Trend: Consistent with DePIN best practices, newer projects like Destra tend to have lower first-year emissions and more gradual unlock schedules to ensure sustainability and reduce inflationary pressure.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Deflationary, usage-driven buybacks & burns, Proof of Sync rewards
|Allocation
|Node rewards, staking, ecosystem, team, buyback/burn (percentages not disclosed)
|Usage
|Payments for compute/storage/AI, staking, governance, buyback & burn
|Incentives
|Node operator rewards, staking rewards, early adopter programs
|Locking
|Staking lock for node ops, possible vesting for incentives
|Unlocking
|Unstaking/cooldown for node ops, scheduled unlocks for incentives (details not public)
Key Insights and Implications
- Sustainability: The deflationary model and usage-driven burns are designed to ensure long-term value appreciation and network sustainability.
- Alignment of Incentives: By tying rewards to real network activity and requiring staking for node operation, Destra aligns participant incentives with network health.
- Gradual Unlocks: Following industry trends, Destra likely employs gradual unlocks to avoid market shocks and foster organic growth.
- Transparency: While the broad mechanisms are clear, the lack of detailed public allocation and unlock schedules is a limitation for deep due diligence.
Limitations
- No Public Detailed Tokenomics Table: As of July 2025, Destra Network has not published a granular breakdown of token allocations, vesting schedules, or precise unlock timelines.
- Industry Alignment: The mechanisms described are consistent with leading DePIN projects, but investors should seek direct confirmation from official Destra Network channels for the most current and detailed figures.
Actionable Recommendation:
For the most up-to-date and detailed tokenomics, including allocation percentages and unlock schedules, consult the Destra Network documentation or reach out to the project team via their official channels.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Destra Network (DSYNC): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Destra Network (DSYNC) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นDSYNC สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น DSYNC ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ DSYNC แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น DSYNCกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ DSYNC
สนใจเพิ่ม Destra Network (DSYNC) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ DSYNC รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Destra Network (DSYNC)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา DSYNC ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา DSYNC
อยากรู้ว่า DSYNC จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา DSYNC ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
ซื้อ Destra Network (DSYNC)
จำนวน
1 DSYNC = 0.11665 USD