โทเคโนมิกส์ Bonk (BONK)
ข้อมูล Bonk (BONK)
Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Bonk (BONK)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Bonk (BONK) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Bonk (BONK)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น BONK หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with deep integrations across DeFi, gaming, and payments within the Solana ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to foster community engagement, incentivize liquidity, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: BONK is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with a maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens. It is also bridged to Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, but core functionalities are on Solana.
- Initial Distribution: There was no public or private sale; the majority of tokens were distributed via airdrop and ecosystem allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BONK tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Amount (BONK)
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|10,500,000,000,000
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Marketing
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
- No Team Sale: No tokens were sold to the public or private investors, and no portion was used for fundraising.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: Used across a growing list of dApps and platforms for payments and rewards.
- DeFi: BONK can be paired with other tokens in liquidity pools (e.g., BonkSwap), earning LPs a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan. 31, 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers in incentivized pools (BONK/SOL, BONK/USDC) receive esBONK rewards, which can be staked to unlock BONK over time.
- Gaming & NFTs: Used in games, NFT minting, and as rewards in various gamified applications.
- Referral Programs: BONKBot offers referral rewards paid in BONK, funded by a portion of trading fees.
Incentive Mechanisms:
- esBONK Staking: ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to LPs. esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
- Referral Rewards: Users referring new traders to BonkBot receive a share of trading fees in BONK (30% first month, 20% second, 10% ongoing).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
Locking
- esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and can be staked to unlock BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Early Contributors: Their allocation is subject to a 3-year linear vesting schedule.
Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Locking Period (days)
|Early Contributors
|Linear
|Daily
|2023-01-01
|2025-12-31
|1,096
- Early Contributors: Receive daily unlocks of their allocation over three years, from Jan 1, 2023, to Dec 31, 2025.
- esBONK Staking: Users unlock BONK linearly over 365 days by staking esBONK.
Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Period
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|2023-01-01 to 2025-12-31
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Marketing
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
Additional Notes
- No Mint/Freeze Authority: The BONK token contract on Solana does not have mint or freeze authority, ensuring decentralization and security.
- No Delegated Staking: Staking is for liquidity incentives, not network security; there is no delegated staking or node operation.
- Ecosystem Integrations: BONK is integrated with 100+ dApps, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms.
In summary: BONK’s token economics are community-focused, with airdrop-based distribution, strong DeFi incentives, and a transparent, time-locked vesting for contributors. Its utility spans payments, DeFi, gaming, and social rewards, with mechanisms to encourage long-term participation and ecosystem growth.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Bonk (BONK): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Bonk (BONK) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นBONK สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น BONK ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ BONK แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น BONKกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ BONK
สนใจเพิ่ม Bonk (BONK) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ BONK รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Bonk (BONK)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา BONK ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา BONK
อยากรู้ว่า BONK จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา BONK ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
ซื้อ Bonk (BONK)
จำนวน
1 BONK = 0.00002864 USD