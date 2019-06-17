โทเคโนมิกส์ Algorand (ALGO)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Algorand (ALGO) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
http://algorand.foundation
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://developer.algorand.org/
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://allo.info/

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Algorand (ALGO)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Algorand (ALGO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 2.24B
$ 2.24B
อุปทานรวม:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 8.69B
$ 8.69B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 2.58B
$ 2.58B
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 3.8
$ 3.8
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.08761089660746404
$ 0.08761089660746404
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.2576
$ 0.2576

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Algorand (ALGO)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น ALGO หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
  • Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
  • Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Current Allocations:

CategoryInitial Allocated ALGO% of Max SupplyLocking/Vesting (Summary)
Algorand, Inc.2,000,000,00020%Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
Algorand Foundation500,000,0005%Controlled by Foundation
Community Incentives6,200,000,000*62%Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
Participation Rewards**2,500,000,000*25%Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
Relay Nodes2,500,000,000*25%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Contingent Incentives1,200,000,000*12%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Ecosystem Support1,250,000,00012.5%10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020

*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.

Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Network Utility

  • Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
  • Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
  • Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.

Incentive Models

  • Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
  • Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Governance Commitment

  • “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.

Unlock/Vesting Schedules

  • Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
  • Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).

Recent and Historical Unlock Data

DateAllocationRecipient GroupALGO Unlocked
2025-05-29Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-05-30Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-06-05Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
  • Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.

Unlocking Patterns

  • Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
  • Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.

5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock

CategoryAllocation %Locking MechanismUnlocking Time
Foundation/Inc.25%Company-controlledVaries, no programmatic vest
Community Incentives~62%Distributed via rewardsOver 10 years
Participation Rewards~25%Locked for governanceCycle-based (3mo)
Ecosystem & Grant12.5%Linear 10-year unlock10% per year
Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.37%**Programmatic vestingSpecified in EIPs

Notes:

  • Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
  • Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.

Conclusion

Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.

For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Algorand (ALGO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Algorand (ALGO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นALGO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ALGO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ALGO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ALGOกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน