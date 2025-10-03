XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomics
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för XDC Network(XDC), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
XDC Network (XDC) Information
XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.
Djupgående token-struktur för XDC Network(XDC)
Dyk djupare in i hur XDC-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
The XDC Network (XinFin) is an enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed for trade finance, tokenization, and decentralized applications. Its token economics are structured to support network security, incentivize participation, and foster ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Pre-Mined Supply:
The entire XDC token supply was pre-mined at mainnet launch. There is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance. The supply is fixed, with no new tokens created post-launch.
- Burn Mechanism:
The network supports token burning, which can reduce the circulating supply over time, typically as part of transaction fee mechanisms or protocol upgrades.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of XDC tokens was as follows:
|Category
|Allocation (XDC)
|Percentage
|Founders/Team
|15,000,000,000
|40%
|Ecosystem Development
|10,000,000,000
|27%
|Pre-Placement
|10,000,000,000
|27%
|Treasury
|2,500,000,000
|6%
|Total
|37,500,000,000
|100%
- Founders/Team: Allocated to founders, advisors, core team, and community at launch.
- Ecosystem Development: Dedicated to ecosystem growth, including bounties and grants.
- Pre-Placement: Reserved for exchanges and early investors.
- Treasury: Managed by the XDC Foundation for network maintenance and support.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
XDC is the native utility token for the network, used for:
- Transaction fees (gas)
- Settlement for DApps and smart contracts
- Staking and governance
- Collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., minting stablecoins like FXD)
- Staking and Masternodes:
- Validators (Masternode operators) must stake 10 million XDC and complete KYC.
- Stakers and nominators receive rewards for securing the network.
- Slashing is enforced for malicious or negligent behavior, penalizing bad actors.
- Ecosystem Incentives:
- Grants, bounties, and community programs are funded from the ecosystem and treasury allocations to incentivize development and participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Validator Staking:
- Validators are required to lock 10 million XDC to operate a masternode.
- Staked tokens are locked for the duration of validator participation.
- Slashing can result in partial or full loss of staked tokens for protocol violations.
- Delegated Staking:
- Users can delegate XDC to validators, with tokens locked for the staking period.
- Unstaking typically involves a waiting period before tokens are released.
Unlocking Time
- Team and Early Investor Allocations:
- While the initial supply was pre-mined and distributed, vesting or lock-up schedules for team and early investors are not explicitly detailed in public documentation. However, standard industry practice suggests multi-year vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate large-scale selling.
- Staking Unlocks:
- Unstaking XDC from validator or delegator roles requires a waiting period (unstaking delay), after which tokens become liquid and transferable.
- Ecosystem and Treasury:
- Tokens allocated for ecosystem development and treasury are unlocked and distributed according to programmatic or governance-driven schedules.
Governance and Upgrades
- On-Chain Governance:
- Token holders can participate in governance, including voting on protocol upgrades and proposals (XIPs).
- Governance is designed to be decentralized and inclusive, with mechanisms for community input and decision-making.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed, pre-mined supply; no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|Founders/Team (40%), Ecosystem (27%), Pre-Placement (27%), Treasury (6%)
|Usage
|Gas, DApp settlement, staking, governance, DeFi collateral
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, ecosystem grants, bounties, slashing for misbehavior
|Locking
|Validator/delegator staking (10M XDC per validator), slashing risk
|Unlocking
|Unstaking delay for validators/delegators; vesting for team/investors (details limited)
|Governance
|On-chain voting, XIP proposals, community-driven upgrades
Additional Notes
- EVM Compatibility:
XDC Network is fully EVM-compatible, supporting standard token types (XRC20, XRC721, XRC1155) and enabling seamless integration with Ethereum-based tools and DApps.
- Enterprise Focus:
The network is optimized for institutional use cases, including trade finance, asset tokenization, and compliance solutions.
- Low Fees and High Throughput:
Transactions are fast (2-second block time) and cost-effective (near-zero gas fees), supporting scalable enterprise and DeFi applications.
Implications and Considerations
- Sustainability:
The fixed supply and burn mechanisms help maintain long-term value and reduce inflation risk.
- Security:
The combination of staking, slashing, and KYC for validators enhances network security and trust.
- Ecosystem Growth:
Significant allocations for ecosystem development and treasury ensure ongoing support for innovation and adoption.
- Transparency:
While the initial allocation is clear, more granular details on vesting and unlock schedules for team and investors would further enhance transparency.
In summary, XDC Network’s token economics are designed to balance security, utility, and ecosystem growth, with a strong focus on enterprise adoption and sustainable network incentives.
XDC Network (XDC) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i XDC Network (XDC) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet XDC-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många XDC-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår XDC:s tokenomics, utforska XDC-tokens pris i realtid!
