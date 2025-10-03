TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för TONCOIN(TON), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
TONCOIN (TON) Information
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
Djupgående token-struktur för TONCOIN(TON)
Dyk djupare in i hur TON-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a Layer-1 blockchain designed for scalability, high throughput, and decentralized applications. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Mining: TON launched with an initial supply of 5 billion tokens. In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and placed into 20 Proof-of-Work (PoW) Giver smart contracts. These allowed anyone to mine TON by solving computational puzzles until June 28, 2022, when the mining phase ended and all tokens were distributed.
- Ongoing Issuance: After mining ended, TON transitioned to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. New tokens are issued as block rewards to validators, with an annual inflation rate of 0.6%. The network subsidizes block creation by adding TON to the reward pool: 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON, which is less than 0.01% of the total supply.
Allocation Mechanism
- Mining Distribution: The vast majority of TON was distributed via PoW mining from the Giver contracts, promoting a fair and decentralized initial distribution.
- Current Distribution: As of late 2023, the top ten wallets hold ~62.8% of the total supply, with the largest wallet holding ~26.2%. There is no official, detailed public breakdown of allocations to the team, investors, or other stakeholders.
- No Public Sale: There is no evidence of a public ICO or token sale for TON after the SEC prohibited Telegram from issuing Grams to investors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
TON serves multiple roles within the ecosystem:
|Use Case
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|Used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including smart contracts and storage.
|Staking & Validation
|Required for running validators (min. 300,000 TON) and nominators (min. 10,000 TON).
|Governance
|Used for on-chain voting on proposals and network upgrades via the governance portal.
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the TON ecosystem, including dApps, DeFi, and Telegram services.
|DeFi & Incentives
|Used in liquidity pools, yield farming, and as rewards in incentive programs.
|Airdrops & Quests
|Distributed as rewards for on-chain activity, quests, and community engagement.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary pressure.
- Incentive Programs: The TON Foundation regularly launches incentive programs (e.g., 5 million TON for DeFi liquidity, 30 million TON for The Open League) to boost ecosystem growth, DeFi adoption, and user engagement.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Validator Staking: Validators must lock a minimum of 300,000 TON to participate in block production. Nominators can stake at least 10,000 TON to support validators and share in rewards.
- Lockup Tools: TON provides smart contracts (e.g., "The Locker") for voluntary token lockups, which can be used for vesting, team allocations, or community programs. These contracts can assign rewards for locking actions.
- Vesting Wallet Toolkit: A toolkit exists for teams to implement vesting schedules, though no official, detailed vesting schedule for team or foundation tokens has been disclosed.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Unlock: All PoW-mined tokens were unlocked and distributed by June 2022.
- Validator/Stake Unlock: Staked tokens are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours) and can be withdrawn after the cycle ends.
- No Centralized Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a centralized, time-based unlock schedule for team, investor, or foundation allocations, as most tokens were distributed via mining.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 5B supply via PoW mining (ended June 2022); ongoing 0.6% inflation for PoS rewards
|Allocation
|~96.66% via mining; no public sale; top 10 wallets hold ~62.8% of supply
|Usage
|Gas, staking, governance, payments, DeFi, airdrops, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, DeFi liquidity mining, airdrops, quests, community programs
|Locking
|Validator/nominator staking, voluntary lockups, vesting toolkits
|Unlocking
|All mining tokens unlocked by June 2022; staking unlocks after each cycle (~18h)
|Deflation
|50% of transaction/storage fees burned since June 2023
Additional Notes
- Governance: TON holders can vote on proposals using either weighted balance or one-wallet-one-vote systems. DAO Spaces allow for custom governance structures.
- Transparency: While the initial mining and PoS mechanisms are transparent, there is no official, detailed breakdown of allocations to the team, foundation, or investors.
- Ecosystem Growth: TON’s DeFi TVL has grown exponentially, driven by DEXs like STON.fi and DeDust, and supported by large-scale incentive programs.
References to further reading and official documentation are available in the underlying sources.
TONCOIN (TON) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i TONCOIN (TON) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet TON-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många TON-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår TON:s tokenomics, utforska TON-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper TON
Är du intresserad av att lägga till TONCOIN(TON) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa TON, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.
TONCOIN (TON) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för TON hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för TON
Vill du veta vart TON kan vara på väg? På TON sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Varför ska du välja MEXC?
MEXC är en av världens främsta kryptobörser, betrodd av miljontals användare globalt. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs är MEXC din enklaste väg till krypto.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn
Köp TONCOIN (TON)
Belopp
1 TON = 2.813 USD