Aptos (APT) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Aptos(APT), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Aptos (APT) Information
Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.
Djupgående token-struktur för Aptos(APT)
Dyk djupare in i hur APT-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Aptos (APT) is a Layer 1 blockchain with a native token (APT) at the core of its economic, governance, and incentive systems. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with detailed tables and analysis.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Aptos launched with an initial supply of 1 billion APT tokens.
- Inflation: The network employs an inflationary model, with a maximum annual inflation rate of 7% (as of October 2023), decreasing by 1.5% per year until it reaches a floor of 3.25%.
- Staking Rewards: New APT tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, incentivizing network security and participation.
- Burn Mechanism: All transaction fees (gas) are burned, reducing potential inflationary pressure.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of APT tokens is as follows:
|Category
|Initial Allocation (%)
|Description
|Ecosystem
|51.02%
|For ecosystem growth, grants, incentives, and community development
|Core Contributors
|19.00%
|Team and core developers
|Foundation
|16.50%
|Managed by the Aptos Foundation for protocol and ecosystem support
|Private Investors
|13.48%
|Early backers and investors
Airdrop: ~2.35% of the initial supply (~23.45M APT) was airdropped to 124,828 users who participated in the testnet and passed KYC.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
APT is a multi-utility token with the following primary uses:
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay gas for all on-chain transactions.
- Staking: Required for validators to participate in consensus. Delegators can also stake to validators with as little as 10 APT.
- Governance: Token holders (stakers and delegators) can submit and vote on Aptos Improvement Proposals (AIPs), influencing protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Used for grants, developer incentives, and ecosystem growth programs.
- DeFi and DApps: Used as collateral, liquidity, and rewards in DeFi protocols and DApps on Aptos.
Staking Details
- Validator Minimum Stake: 1 million APT.
- Delegation: Minimum 10 APT to delegate.
- Rewards: Proportional to stake, subject to validator commission.
- Maximum Stake per Validator: 50 million APT (excess does not increase rewards/voting power).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
Locking
- Validator/Delegator Lockup: When joining the validator set, stake is locked for 30 days (2,592,000 seconds). Lockup periods are automatically renewed unless the validator requests to unlock.
- Team and Investor Vesting: Core contributors and private investors are subject to multi-year vesting schedules with initial lockups.
Unlocking
- Team (Core Contributors): 12-month lockup from October 2022, then 3/48 of allocation unlocks monthly for 6 months, followed by 1/48 monthly until month 48.
- Private Investors: 12-month lockup, then 3/48 unlocks monthly for 6 months, then 1/48 monthly until month 48.
- Foundation: 5M APT unlocked at TGE, then 1/120 of the remainder unlocks monthly over 10 years.
- Ecosystem: Controlled by the Foundation and Labs, distributed as needed for grants and incentives.
Unlocking Schedule Table (Sample)
|Category
|Lockup Start
|Initial Lockup
|Monthly Unlocks (Post-Lockup)
|Vesting End
|Core Contributors
|Oct 2022
|12 months
|3/48 for 6 months, then 1/48
|Month 48 (2026)
|Private Investors
|Oct 2022
|12 months
|3/48 for 6 months, then 1/48
|Month 48 (2026)
|Foundation
|Oct 2022
|None (5M at TGE)
|1/120 monthly
|Month 120 (2032)
|Ecosystem
|Oct 2022
|N/A
|As determined by Foundation
|Ongoing
Current and Projected Unlocks
Recent and Upcoming Unlocks (2024–2025)
|Quarter
|Ecosystem
|Team
|Foundation
|Private Investors
|Staking Rewards
|Total Unlock Value (USD)
|Q1 2024
|$91M
|$336M
|$38M
|$238M
|-
|$574M
|Q2 2024
|$160M
|$329M
|$66M
|$239M
|$287M
|$562M
|Q3 2024
|$66M
|$84M
|$28M
|$60M
|$122M
|$144M
|Q2 2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|$99.4M (Team/Investors)
Note: Unlock values are based on APT price at the end of the previous quarter. Not all unlocked tokens are immediately distributed or sold.
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Growth: The liquid supply of APT is set to increase steadily until at least 2032, with major unlocks in the first four years.
- Market Impact: Large unlocks, especially for team and investors, may create sell pressure and affect price volatility.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for ecosystem growth, supporting long-term network development and adoption.
- Staking Participation: High staking rates (over 80% of eligible supply) contribute to network security and reduce circulating supply.
- Governance: Decentralized governance empowers token holders to shape protocol evolution.
Summary Table: Aptos Tokenomics Overview
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Inflationary, max 7%/year, declining to 3.25%; all gas fees burned
|Allocation
|Ecosystem 51.02%, Team 19%, Foundation 16.5%, Investors 13.48%, Airdrop ~2.35%
|Usage
|Gas, staking, governance, DeFi, DApps, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, grants, airdrops, DeFi rewards
|Locking
|12–48 month vesting for team/investors; 30-day lock for validator/delegator stake
|Unlocking
|Gradual, multi-year schedule; major unlocks in 2023–2026, then slow release to 2032+
Additional Resources
- Aptos Token Standard Documentation
- Aptos Governance Process
- Aptos Foundation Blog
Conclusion
Aptos' token economics are designed for long-term sustainability, balancing ecosystem growth, team incentives, and investor returns with robust staking and governance mechanisms. The gradual unlocking and high staking rates aim to mitigate supply shocks, while the large ecosystem allocation supports ongoing innovation and adoption. However, investors should monitor major unlock events for potential market impacts and stay engaged with governance to influence the network's future direction.
Aptos (APT) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Aptos (APT) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet APT-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många APT-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår APT:s tokenomics, utforska APT-tokens pris i realtid!
