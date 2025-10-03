Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Aixbt(AIXBT), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Information
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
Djupgående token-struktur för Aixbt(AIXBT)
Dyk djupare in i hur AIXBT-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
AIXBT is the native token of the AIXBT platform, an AI-driven crypto market intelligence tool built on the Virtuals Protocol. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available data.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The AIXBT token is capped at 1 billion tokens.
- Initial Launch: The token was launched in November 2024 via the Virtuals Protocol.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or mining; the supply appears fixed at launch, with tokens distributed through initial sales, community incentives, and ecosystem initiatives.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for AIXBT is not publicly disclosed, the following insights are available:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Community & Ecosystem
|Significant portion allocated for community incentives and ecosystem growth.
|Team & Advisors
|Presumed allocation for project team and advisors, as is standard in crypto launches.
|Investors
|Early investors and strategic partners likely received allocations.
|Platform Utility
|Tokens required for accessing premium features of the Aixbt Terminal.
- Community Incentives: The Virtuals Protocol (parent platform) earmarked 35% of its own token supply for community incentives, with a maximum emission of 10% per year for the first three years. AIXBT likely follows a similar model, focusing on incentivizing user engagement and platform growth.
- Whale and Institutional Activity: Notable whale purchases and institutional interest have been reported, with large single transactions impacting price and liquidity.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Access: Holding AIXBT tokens is required to access the Aixbt Terminal, a premium market intelligence platform. Full access requires holding over 600,000 tokens, which has raised concerns about accessibility for average users.
- No Passive Rewards: There is no evidence that AIXBT holders receive dividends, staking rewards, or protocol revenue sharing. The token’s primary utility is as a gatekeeper for platform features.
- Speculation and Trading: AIXBT is actively traded on major exchanges, including Binance.US and Bitget (with perpetual futures and up to 75x leverage), making it attractive for speculative traders.
- Narrative and Social Momentum: The token’s value is heavily influenced by social sentiment, narrative dominance, and whale activity, rather than intrinsic yield or protocol fees.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking or Staking: There is no public documentation or evidence of a formal token locking or staking mechanism for AIXBT. Unlike some DeFi tokens, AIXBT does not offer staking, vote-escrow, or time-locked rewards.
- Access Thresholds: The only “lock” is functional—users must hold a minimum number of tokens (e.g., 600,000 AIXBT) to access premium platform features, but these tokens are not technically locked or escrowed.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Vesting or Unlock Schedules Disclosed: There is no available data on vesting schedules, token unlock events, or time-based release mechanisms for AIXBT. This suggests that the majority of tokens were either distributed at launch or are circulating without formal vesting constraints.
- Market Impact: The absence of scheduled unlocks reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks but also means there is less transparency about long-term token distribution.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (1 billion), launched Nov 2024, no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|Community incentives, team/advisors, investors, platform utility (exact breakdown unknown)
|Usage/Incentives
|Platform access (Aixbt Terminal), no passive rewards, speculative trading
|Locking
|No formal locking/staking; functional lock via access thresholds
|Unlocking
|No vesting/unlock schedule disclosed; tokens appear fully liquid
7. Critical Analysis & Implications
- Strengths: The fixed supply and strong narrative momentum have driven significant price appreciation and market interest, especially among whales and speculative traders. The requirement to hold a large number of tokens for platform access creates a natural demand floor.
- Weaknesses: Lack of transparency around allocation and unlock schedules introduces uncertainty. The absence of staking or yield mechanisms may limit long-term holding incentives. High entry barriers for full platform access could restrict broader adoption.
- Risks: The token’s value is highly sensitive to social sentiment and whale activity, making it volatile and speculative. Security incidents (e.g., the March 2025 hack) have also impacted investor confidence, though the team has responded with security upgrades.
8. Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are designed to drive platform engagement and speculative trading, with a focus on exclusivity and narrative-driven value. However, the lack of detailed public documentation on allocation, locking, and unlocking mechanisms means investors should exercise caution and conduct further due diligence before making significant commitments.
Note: This analysis is based on the most recent and comprehensive data available as of September 2025. For the latest updates, consult official project channels and reputable crypto research platforms.
Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Aixbt (AIXBT) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet AIXBT-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många AIXBT-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår AIXBT:s tokenomics, utforska AIXBT-tokens pris i realtid!
Aixbt (AIXBT) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för AIXBT hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för AIXBT
Vill du veta vart AIXBT kan vara på väg? På AIXBT sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
