Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov SEI. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

Overview

Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token underpins the network’s security, governance, and incentive mechanisms, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to balance ecosystem growth, user incentives, and long-term stability.

Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).

10 billion SEI (fixed cap). Initial Distribution: Tokens were allocated at mainnet launch (August 2023) across several categories, with a vesting and unlock schedule extending over nine years (2023–2031).

Tokens were allocated at mainnet launch (August 2023) across several categories, with a vesting and unlock schedule extending over nine years (2023–2031). Issuance: No ongoing inflation after the initial allocation; staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve during the initial phase, with potential for inflationary rewards in the future.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Unlock/Locking Details Ecosystem Reserve 48% 27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, remaining 27% over following 7 years Private Sale Investors 20% 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks) Team 20% 1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting: 76% over first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly) Foundation 9% 22% unlocked at launch, ~78% over next 2 years (monthly unlocks) Binance Launchpool 3% Fully unlocked at mainnet launch

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.

SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain. Staking: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node. Stakers and validators secure the network and receive staking rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).

SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node. Stakers and validators secure the network and receive staking rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024). Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for protocol governance proposals.

Staked SEI grants voting power for protocol governance proposals. Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds staking rewards, ecosystem initiatives, airdrops, and other incentives.

The Ecosystem Reserve funds staking rewards, ecosystem initiatives, airdrops, and other incentives. Collateral and Fee Markets: SEI can be used as collateral in DeFi applications and for prioritized transaction processing via fee markets.

SEI can be used as collateral in DeFi applications and for prioritized transaction processing via fee markets. MEV Capture: Integration with protocols like Skip enables MEV (Miner Extractable Value) rewards to be redistributed to validators and stakers.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting and unlocking schedules to ensure gradual release and minimize inflationary shocks.

Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting and unlocking schedules to ensure gradual release and minimize inflationary shocks. Cliffs: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.

Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins. Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens unlock monthly over the specified period.

After the cliff, tokens unlock monthly over the specified period. Ecosystem Reserve: 27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over the next 2 years, and the remaining 27% over the following 7 years.

27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over the next 2 years, and the remaining 27% over the following 7 years. Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a three-week unbonding period.

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation Category Unlock Start Date Unlock Mechanism & Periods Amount per Period Binance Launchpool 2023-08-15 Fully unlocked at launch 300,000,000 (instant) Ecosystem Reserve 2023-08-15 27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over 7 yrs 2,225,000,000 (24 mo) Ecosystem Reserve 2023-08-15 27% at launch 1,300,000,000 (instant) Foundation 2023-08-15 22% at launch, ~78% over 2 years (monthly) 700,000,000 (24 mo) Foundation 2023-08-15 22% at launch 200,000,000 (instant) Private Sale Investors 2024-09-15 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly) 2,000,000,000 (36 mo) Team 2024-09-15 1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (monthly) 1,520,000,000 (36 mo) Ecosystem Reserve 2025-08-15 Remaining 27% over 7 years (monthly) 1,275,000,000 (84 mo) Team 2027-08-15 Final 24% over 2 years (monthly) 480,000,000 (24 mo)

Additional Notes

Staking Details: No minimum/maximum for staking or delegators. Validators never control staked tokens directly. Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashing).

No minimum/maximum for staking or delegators. Validators never control staked tokens directly. Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashing). Acquisition: SEI can be acquired via airdrop, Binance Launchpool, centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Bybit), and decentralized exchanges (Astroport).

SEI can be acquired via airdrop, Binance Launchpool, centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Bybit), and decentralized exchanges (Astroport). Decentralization: As of early 2024, ~60% of SEI supply was staked, with a diverse validator set.

As of early 2024, ~60% of SEI supply was staked, with a diverse validator set. Sustainability: Sei operates as a carbon-neutral blockchain, leveraging renewable energy certificates.

Implications and Analysis

Gradual Unlocking: The nine-year unlock schedule is designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term network growth.

The nine-year unlock schedule is designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term network growth. Ecosystem Focus: The large allocation to the Ecosystem Reserve and staking rewards demonstrates a strong commitment to user and developer incentives.

The large allocation to the Ecosystem Reserve and staking rewards demonstrates a strong commitment to user and developer incentives. Governance and Security: Staking and governance mechanisms ensure that active participants have a say in network evolution and security.

Staking and governance mechanisms ensure that active participants have a say in network evolution and security. Market Impact: The front-loaded unlocks in 2025 may increase circulating supply and affect price dynamics, but the declining unlock rate in later years could create scarcity and support long-term value.

Sei’s tokenomics reflect a careful balance between incentivizing early participation, supporting ecosystem growth, and ensuring long-term sustainability and decentralization.