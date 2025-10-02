Tokenomika SEI (SEI)
Tokenomika in analiza cen SEI (SEI)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za SEI (SEI), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o SEI (SEI)
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
Poglobljena struktura žetona SEI (SEI)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov SEI. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange. The SEI token underpins the network’s security, governance, and incentive mechanisms, with a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its tokenomics are designed to balance ecosystem growth, user incentives, and long-term stability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion SEI (fixed cap).
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were allocated at mainnet launch (August 2023) across several categories, with a vesting and unlock schedule extending over nine years (2023–2031).
- Issuance: No ongoing inflation after the initial allocation; staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve during the initial phase, with potential for inflationary rewards in the future.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock/Locking Details
|Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over next 2 years, remaining 27% over following 7 years
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly unlocks)
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting: 76% over first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, ~78% over next 2 years (monthly unlocks)
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Fees: SEI is used to pay transaction fees on the Sei blockchain.
- Staking: SEI holders can delegate tokens to validators or run their own validator node. Stakers and validators secure the network and receive staking rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power for protocol governance proposals.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The Ecosystem Reserve funds staking rewards, ecosystem initiatives, airdrops, and other incentives.
- Collateral and Fee Markets: SEI can be used as collateral in DeFi applications and for prioritized transaction processing via fee markets.
- MEV Capture: Integration with protocols like Skip enables MEV (Miner Extractable Value) rewards to be redistributed to validators and stakers.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except Binance Launchpool) are subject to multi-year vesting and unlocking schedules to ensure gradual release and minimize inflationary shocks.
- Cliffs: Team and Private Sale allocations have a 1-year cliff before vesting begins.
- Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens unlock monthly over the specified period.
- Ecosystem Reserve: 27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over the next 2 years, and the remaining 27% over the following 7 years.
- Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a three-week unbonding period.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Mechanism & Periods
|Amount per Period
|Binance Launchpool
|2023-08-15
|Fully unlocked at launch
|300,000,000 (instant)
|Ecosystem Reserve
|2023-08-15
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over 7 yrs
|2,225,000,000 (24 mo)
|Ecosystem Reserve
|2023-08-15
|27% at launch
|1,300,000,000 (instant)
|Foundation
|2023-08-15
|22% at launch, ~78% over 2 years (monthly)
|700,000,000 (24 mo)
|Foundation
|2023-08-15
|22% at launch
|200,000,000 (instant)
|Private Sale Investors
|2024-09-15
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting (monthly)
|2,000,000,000 (36 mo)
|Team
|2024-09-15
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (monthly)
|1,520,000,000 (36 mo)
|Ecosystem Reserve
|2025-08-15
|Remaining 27% over 7 years (monthly)
|1,275,000,000 (84 mo)
|Team
|2027-08-15
|Final 24% over 2 years (monthly)
|480,000,000 (24 mo)
Additional Notes
- Staking Details: No minimum/maximum for staking or delegators. Validators never control staked tokens directly. Misbehaving validators can be penalized (slashing).
- Acquisition: SEI can be acquired via airdrop, Binance Launchpool, centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Bybit), and decentralized exchanges (Astroport).
- Decentralization: As of early 2024, ~60% of SEI supply was staked, with a diverse validator set.
- Sustainability: Sei operates as a carbon-neutral blockchain, leveraging renewable energy certificates.
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Unlocking: The nine-year unlock schedule is designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term network growth.
- Ecosystem Focus: The large allocation to the Ecosystem Reserve and staking rewards demonstrates a strong commitment to user and developer incentives.
- Governance and Security: Staking and governance mechanisms ensure that active participants have a say in network evolution and security.
- Market Impact: The front-loaded unlocks in 2025 may increase circulating supply and affect price dynamics, but the declining unlock rate in later years could create scarcity and support long-term value.
Sei’s tokenomics reflect a careful balance between incentivizing early participation, supporting ecosystem growth, and ensuring long-term sustainability and decentralization.
Tokenomika SEI (SEI): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike SEI (SEI) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov SEI, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov SEI.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko SEI, raziščite ceno žetona SEI v živo!
