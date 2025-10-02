Tokenomika Paal AI (PAAL)

Tokenomika Paal AI (PAAL)

Odkrijte ključne vpoglede v Paal AI (PAAL), vključno z ponudbo žetonov, distribucijskim modelom in tržnimi podatki v realnem času.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-10-02 01:51:06 (UTC+8)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Paal AI (PAAL)

Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Paal AI (PAAL), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.

Tržna kapitalizacija:
$ 51.24M
$ 51.24M
Skupna ponudba:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Razpoložljivi obtok:
$ 993.73M
$ 993.73M
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
$ 51.56M
$ 51.56M
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 0.49498
$ 0.49498
Najnižja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 0.000045882830722914
$ 0.000045882830722914
Trenutna cena:
$ 0.05156
$ 0.05156

Informacije o Paal AI (PAAL)

Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.

Uradna spletna stran:
https://www.paal.ai/
Bela knjiga:
https://docs.paal.ai/
Raziskovalec blokov:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x14fee680690900ba0cccfc76ad70fd1b95d10e16

Poglobljena struktura žetona Paal AI (PAAL)

Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov PAAL. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

Overview

PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain Platform: Ethereum
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)
  • Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:

  • Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.
  • No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:
    • 1% to stakers (ETH payout)
    • 1% to marketing
    • 1% to buyback and burn
    • 1% to development

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:

MechanismDescription
StakingStake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL.
Revenue Sharing50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers.
BuybacksTokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards.
Exclusive AI Services$PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services.
Trading Volume Rewards1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers.
Referral & CompoundingReferral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).
  • Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.
  • Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.
  • Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.

Token Utility

  • Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.
  • Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.

Summary Table

AspectDetails
Issuance1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced
AllocationUsers, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc.
Usage/IncentivesStaking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals
LockingStaking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards
UnlockingAfter lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable

Additional Notes

  • Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.
  • Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.

For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.

Tokenomika Paal AI (PAAL): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe

Razumevanje tokenomike Paal AI (PAAL) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.

Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:

Skupna ponudba:

Največje število žetonov PAAL, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.

Razpoložljivi obtok:

Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.

Največjo obtok:

Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov PAAL.

FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):

Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.

Stopnja inflacije:

Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.

Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?

Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.

Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.

Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.

Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.

Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko PAAL, raziščite ceno žetona PAAL v živo!

Kako kupiti PAAL

Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Paal AI (PAAL)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa PAAL, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.

Zgodovina cen Paal AI (PAAL)

Analiza zgodovine cen PAAL pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.

Napoved cene PAAL

Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal PAAL? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen PAAL združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.

Zavrnitev odgovornosti

Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.

Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti