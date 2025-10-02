Tokenomika Kaito (KAITO)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Kaito (KAITO)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Kaito (KAITO), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Kaito (KAITO)
Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Kaito (KAITO)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov KAITO. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Kaito (KAITO) is the native token of the Kaito AI ecosystem, which provides a Web3-focused information platform leveraging AI to aggregate and organize crypto data. The token economics are designed to incentivize content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while aligning long-term interests of contributors, investors, and users.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply with scheduled unlocks.
- Unlock Schedule: The token unlocks linearly over a period from February 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029, for all major allocation categories. Each allocation receives periodic unlocks, with the same amount (20,702,500 KAITO) released per period for each category.
- No evidence of inflationary or performance-based (KPI-driven) issuance; the model is a fixed, time-based unlock.
Allocation Mechanism
The KAITO token allocation is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Description
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|Grants, marketing, incentives, and ecosystem initiatives
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Core Contributors
|25%
|Reserved for Kaito's core contributors
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|10%
|Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Foundation
|10%
|For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|Staking and liquidity incentives
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|Strengthen partnerships between Binance and Kaito communities
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Content Incentivization: KAITO’s ecosystem is built around rewarding high-quality crypto content creation. The YAPs (tokenized attention points) system quantifies and rewards users for sharing insights, with rewards based on relevance, originality, and engagement.
- Staking: Staking rewards are live, with a high initial APY (70% with 10% of supply staked, expected to normalize). Stakers receive rewards from liquidity incentives and, in the future, a share of network fees. Staking also boosts voting rights in Kaito Connect and provides priority access to new features and launches.
- gKAITO Mechanism: gKAITO is a new rewards layer for contributors, offering platform fee-sharing, priority deal access, feature upgrades, and signaling alignment with partner projects. It is earned through thought leadership, participation, and holding ecosystem tokens.
- Assigned sKAITO: Users can assign sKAITO to projects, earning a share of project-specific rewards and helping projects identify their most aligned community members.
- Launchpad Participation: The Capital Launchpad allows users to participate in project fundraising, with allocation based on social reputation, onchain activity, and historical relevance.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: All major allocations are subject to a linear vesting schedule from February 2025 to January 2029.
- Staking Lock: Only circulating tokens (not those locked for investors, the foundation, or the team) are eligible for staking.
- No Early Unlock: There is no indication of early unlocks for any allocation; all follow the set schedule.
Unlocking Time
- Start: February 20, 2025
- End: January 20, 2029
- Unlock Rate: Each allocation unlocks 2.07% of its total per period, with 100% unlocked by the end date.
Allocation Table
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Description
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|Grants, marketing, incentives, and ecosystem initiatives
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Core Contributors
|25%
|Reserved for Kaito's core contributors
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|10%
|Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Foundation
|10%
|For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|Staking and liquidity incentives
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|Strengthen partnerships between Binance and Kaito communities
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
Additional Notes
- No direct inflation or burn mechanism is described; the supply is fixed and distributed according to the schedule.
- YAPs and sKAITO are non-transferable points/tokens used for reputation and reward assignment, not direct financial value.
- gKAITO is a meta-reward system for contributors, with details on its onchain implementation forthcoming.
Summary
KAITO’s token economics are structured to balance long-term ecosystem growth, incentivize high-quality content, and align the interests of contributors, investors, and the broader community. The fixed unlock schedule, multi-year vesting, and layered incentive mechanisms (staking, gKAITO, sKAITO, YAPs) are designed to foster sustainable participation and value accrual within the Kaito ecosystem.
Tokenomika Kaito (KAITO): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Kaito (KAITO) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov KAITO, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov KAITO.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko KAITO, raziščite ceno žetona KAITO v živo!
Kako kupiti KAITO
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Kaito (KAITO)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa KAITO, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen Kaito (KAITO)
Analiza zgodovine cen KAITO pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene KAITO
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal KAITO? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen KAITO združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti
Kupite Kaito (KAITO)
Znesek
1 KAITO = 1.476 USD