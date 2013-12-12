DOGE (DOGE) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
DOGE (DOGE) තොරතුරු
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.
DOGE (DOGE) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
DOGE (DOGE) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
DOGE (DOGE) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
DOGE ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a unique cryptocurrency with a straightforward and transparent token economic model. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof-of-Work (PoW) Mining:
Dogecoin is issued exclusively through PoW mining. Miners validate transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain, receiving newly minted DOGE as a reward.
- Block Reward:
The block reward is permanently fixed at 10,000 DOGE per block. Blocks are produced approximately every minute.
- Inflationary Supply:
There is no maximum cap on the total supply of DOGE. Instead, Dogecoin has a fixed annual issuance of 5 billion coins, which causes the inflation rate to decrease over time as the total supply grows. This design is intended to encourage spending and utility rather than hoarding.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Mechanism/Details
|Initial Distribution
|100% distributed via PoW mining; no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation
|Ongoing Distribution
|All new DOGE is distributed to miners as block rewards and transaction fees
|Team/Advisor Allocation
|None; no tokens reserved for founders, team, or advisors
|Centralized Holdings
|As of May 2024, the top 10 addresses hold ~45% of supply; top 1% hold >95%
- No Centralized Allocation:
There were no tokens allocated to the project team, advisors, or through private sales. All DOGE in circulation has been or will be earned by miners.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Uses:
- Peer-to-peer payments and value transfer
- Tipping and microtransactions, especially in online communities
- Payment for goods and services (adopted by some merchants and platforms)
- Settlement of network transaction fees
- Rewarding miners for securing the network
-
Incentives:
- Miners are incentivized by the fixed block reward and transaction fees.
- The inflationary model ensures ongoing miner participation and network security.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking Mechanism:
Dogecoin does not implement any token locking or vesting mechanisms. All mined DOGE is immediately liquid and transferable.
- Unlocking Time:
Not applicable, as there are no locked or vested tokens in the Dogecoin ecosystem.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed 10,000 DOGE per block (PoW mining), ~1 block/minute, ~5B DOGE/year
|Allocation
|100% to miners; no pre-mine, ICO, or team allocation
|Usage
|Payments, tipping, transaction fees, miner rewards
|Incentives
|Miner block rewards and transaction fees
|Locking/Unlocking
|None; all DOGE is immediately liquid upon mining
|Supply Cap
|None; inflationary with diminishing rate as supply grows
Additional Insights
- Concentration Risk:
Dogecoin’s supply is highly concentrated, with the top 1% of addresses holding over 95% of the circulating supply as of 2022. This centralization poses risks related to market manipulation and large sell-offs.
- No Token Unlocks:
There are no scheduled or historical token unlocks, vesting schedules, or lockups in Dogecoin’s design.
- Network Security:
The perpetual issuance is intended to maintain miner incentives and network security, unlike capped-supply coins that may face security challenges as block rewards diminish.
References
- For more on Dogecoin’s inflation and supply: Dogecoin Inflation - Dogepedia
- For a discussion on supply cap: Can you put a cap on Dogecoin? - Dogepedia
Dogecoin’s token economics are simple, transparent, and designed to promote utility and ongoing network security, with no complex vesting, locking, or allocation schemes.
DOGE (DOGE) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා DOGEDOGE හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම DOGE ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු DOGE ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට DOGE ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, DOGE ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
