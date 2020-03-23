Solana (SOL) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Solana (SOL) තොරතුරු
Solana (SOL) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Solana (SOL) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Solana (SOL) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
SOL ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, a high-throughput Layer-1 network. Its token economics are designed to incentivize network security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Solana’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: At genesis, 500,000,000 SOL were created.
- Inflationary Issuance: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule:
- Initial Inflation Rate: 8% per annum (as of February 2021).
- Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate decreases by 15% per “epoch year” (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5%.
- Long-term Inflation Rate: 1.5% per annum (fixed after reaching this threshold).
- Distribution of New Tokens: Newly issued tokens are distributed as staking rewards to validators and their delegators, proportional to the amount staked.
- Fee Burning: 50% of all transaction fees are burned, reducing net inflation. The other 50% is distributed to validators (pending a governance update, all fees may go to the slot leader validator).
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Amount (SOL)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Reserve Fund
|~194.45 million
|~38.89%
|Managed by Solana Foundation for ecosystem initiatives
|Project Team Members
|~63.95 million
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at launch, 50% vested monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~52.30 million
|~10.46%
|Max 8M SOL/month into circulation through 2020
|Public Investors
|~8.2 million
|~1.64%
|Unlocked at launch
|Private Investors
|Various
|~36%
|Subject to multi-year vesting and unlock schedules
- Team and Foundation: Team allocations were partially unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over two years. The Foundation committed to controlled monthly releases.
- Community Reserve: Used for grants, delegation, and ecosystem growth, under Foundation control.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Core Utilities
- Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions.
- Staking: SOL holders can stake tokens to validators, securing the network and earning rewards from inflation and transaction fees.
- Validator Incentives: Validators receive a share of inflationary rewards and transaction fees. They may set a commission rate on delegated stake.
- Governance: While SOL is not directly used for on-chain governance voting, validators (who must be staked) participate in feature proposal votes, influencing protocol upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility: SOL is used across DeFi, NFT, and dApp ecosystems on Solana, including for payments, liquidity provision, and as collateral.
Incentive Structure
- Delegators: Earn a share of rewards proportional to their stake, minus validator commission.
- Validators: Incentivized to maintain uptime and performance to maximize rewards and attract delegations.
- Burn Mechanism: Reduces supply growth, benefiting all holders by offsetting inflation.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
Locking
- Team and Foundation: Subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.
- Private Investors: Typically subject to linear monthly unlocks over several years.
- Community Reserve: Controlled release by the Foundation, with no public wallet disclosure.
Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (SOL)
|Allocation Category
|2020-04-07
|25,000
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|2020-04-07
|8,200,000
|Public Investors
|2021-01-07
|46,850,000
|Private Investors
|2021-01-07
|32,000,000
|Team Advisors
|2021-01-07
|128,950,000
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|2021-01-07
|63,400,000
|Private Investors
|2021-02-07+
|1,333,333/month
|Team Advisors (monthly vest)
|2025-03-01
|11,160,000
|Private Investors
|2025-05-01
|61,000
|Private Investors
|...
|...
|...
- Linear Vesting: Many allocations (team, advisors, private investors) unlock monthly over 2–7 years.
- Major Unlock Events: Notable large unlocks are scheduled for 2025, which may impact market liquidity and price volatility.
Advanced Token Features
Solana’s SPL token standard supports advanced features via token extensions, including:
- Confidential Transfers: Privacy for balances and transfers.
- Transfer Hooks: Custom rules for token transfers (e.g., KYC, royalties).
- Transfer Fees: Protocol-level fee enforcement.
- Permanent Delegation: Irrevocable authority for programmatic control.
- Non-Transferable Tokens: For compliance or special use cases.
Summary Table: Solana Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Disinflationary, 8% initial, -15%/yr, 1.5% long-term
|Allocation
|Team, Foundation, Community Reserve, Investors, Public Sale
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, validator rewards, ecosystem utility
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, validator commissions, fee burning
|Locking/Vesting
|Multi-year linear vesting for team, advisors, investors; controlled Foundation releases
|Unlocking
|Monthly unlocks, major events in 2025, ongoing until at least 2029
|Advanced Features
|Confidential transfers, transfer hooks, protocol-level fees, non-transferable tokens
Implications and Considerations
- Long-Term Alignment: Vesting and lockups align incentives for team, investors, and ecosystem growth.
- Inflation Management: Disinflationary schedule and fee burning help control supply growth and reward active participants.
- Market Impact: Large scheduled unlocks (notably in 2025) may introduce volatility; ongoing monitoring is advised.
- Ecosystem Flexibility: Advanced token features enable compliance, privacy, and custom business logic for new projects.
Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, decentralization, and sustainable growth, with mechanisms in place to incentivize long-term participation and ecosystem development. The combination of disinflationary issuance, robust staking rewards, and advanced token programmability positions SOL as a versatile asset within the blockchain landscape.
Solana (SOL) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා SolanaSOL හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම SOL ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු SOL ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට SOL ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, SOL ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
