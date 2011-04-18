XRP ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Overview

XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, energy-efficient cross-border payments and digital asset management. The token economics of XRP are defined by its unique issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, as well as a transparent unlocking schedule.

Issuance Mechanism

Fixed Supply: XRP was created with a fixed total supply of 100 billion tokens at the inception of the XRPL in June 2012. No new XRP will ever be created, making it a deflationary asset over time due to its burn mechanism.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Description Amount (XRP) % of Total Supply Unlock Mechanism Unlock Start Unlock Frequency Founders Chris Larsen (9.5B), Jed McCaleb (9.5B), Arthur Britto (1B) 20,000,000,000 20% Instant 2012-06-01 One-time Ripple (initial) Allocated to Ripple Labs for ecosystem and company use 24,800,000,000 24.8% Instant 2012-06-01 One-time Ripple (escrow) Placed in escrow in Dec 2017, released monthly 55,000,000,000 55% Monthly 2017-12-01 1B/month Airdrop Distributed to early users 200,000,000 0.2% Instant 2012-06-01 One-time

Founders: 20% of the supply was allocated to the three founders, with instant unlock at network launch.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Transaction Fees: All transactions on the XRPL require a small fee paid in XRP. These fees are burned, reducing the total supply over time.

XRP holders and network participants do not earn rewards, fees, or additional tokens simply by holding or using XRP. Acquisition: XRP can be acquired via centralized exchanges; there was no ICO or public sale.

Locking Mechanism

Escrow Contracts: In December 2017, Ripple Labs locked 55 billion XRP in on-chain escrow contracts. Each month, 1 billion XRP is released for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release, ensuring a predictable and gradual increase in circulating supply.

Unlocking Time

Ripple Escrow Unlocks: 1 billion XRP is unlocked each month for Ripple’s use. Any unused XRP is returned to escrow and scheduled for release in the next available month without a scheduled unlock.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 100B XRP created at genesis; no further issuance Allocation 20% founders (instant), 80% Ripple (24.8% instant, 55% escrowed), 0.2% airdrop Usage Transaction fees (burned), network reserves, escrow, payment channels, no staking rewards Incentives No direct incentives for holding or using XRP Locking 55B XRP in Ripple escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow available Unlocking 1B XRP/month from Ripple escrow since Dec 2017; instant for founders/airdrop

Additional Notes

Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism for transaction fees means the total supply of XRP will decrease over time.

This comprehensive structure ensures transparency, gradual supply release, and a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, while minimizing risks of sudden market shocks or inflation.