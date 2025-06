Информация о EURe Real Yield Morpho Vault (ERY)

EURe Real Yield vault aims to offer yield generated by Real World Assets with very high liquidity and stability.

Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.