Информация о CryptoDM (CDM)

CryptoDM is a novel ERC-20 project with a token under the name $CDM. CryptoDM is building an advanced privacy-first social platform for Ethereum users, enhancing transparency through a wallet-to-wallet XMTP messaging client and an X-like short form microblogging tool.

Beta Functionalities that are live include:

Message: Wallet-to-Wallet Messaging Client

Microblog: X-Like Wallet Microblogging Tool

Data: Real-Time In Messenger Crypto Data