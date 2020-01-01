Токеномика POPCAT (POPCAT)
Информация о POPCAT (POPCAT)
Popcat - мемкоин в сети Solana.
Токеномика и анализ цен POPCAT (POPCAT)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене POPCAT (POPCAT), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Углубленная структура токена POPCAT (POPCAT)
Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены POPCAT. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.
Popcat (POPCAT) is a prominent Solana-based memecoin. Its token economics reflect the "cult coin" archetype, characterized by simplicity, immediate supply transparency, and community-driven ethos. Below is a detailed breakdown of its tokenomics components:
Issuance Mechanism
Popcat was issued as a straightforward SPL token on the Solana blockchain. Unlike complex DeFi or VC-backed projects, Popcat followed the typical memecoin launch playbook:
- Fair Launch: The entire token supply was released at genesis; there are no emissions, minting schedules, or subsequent inflation.
- No Protocol-Driven Issuance: There is no ongoing token creation, mining, or protocol-controlled supply increase.
- No Private Sales or VC Allocations: Coins like Popcat generally avoid presales, substantial team or foundation reserves, or delayed allocation structures.
Allocation Mechanism
Popcat's allocation is designed to maximize transparency and distribute all tokens on day one:
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Initial Liquid Supply
|100% at launch (no vesting or unlocks)
|Private Sales/Premines
|None
|Team/Advisors/Foundation
|None or negligible
|Community/Airdrops
|None after launch
|Future Reserve/Grants
|None
Key Points:
- All of Popcat’s currently known supply (~979,978,694 POPCAT) was made immediately available upon launch.
- There are no investor lockups, foundation reserves, or subsequent unlocking events documented for this Solana memecoin.
- As of August 2024, Popcat’s entire max and circulating supply are identical and fully distributed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Primary Use Cases:
- Speculative Trading: Popcat is primarily a memecoin, with its core use being holding and speculating on price. There is no underlying utility or protocol function.
- Liquidity and Social Utility:
- Heavily traded on Solana DEXs and, as of 2025, also available on large CEXs like Coinbase and Robinhood.
- Community and influencer-driven campaigns (e.g., “Would you PFP this $POPCAT” contests) incentivize social participation, visibility, and meme propagation[^campaign].
Incentive Mechanism:
- No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no mechanisms for earning yield, protocol rewards, or staking incentives on the Popcat token itself.
- Memecoin Dynamics: Incentives are largely social—traders are motivated by community momentum, viral memes, and speculative upside.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking for Holders: There are no smart contract-enforced locks, staking contracts, or vesting schedules for any portion of the Popcat supply.
- Fully Liquid: From genesis, all tokens are free-to-transfer and not subject to any lockups, escrow, or contract-imposed restrictions.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate and Irrevocable Unlock:
All tokens were unlocked at deployment. There are no future unlocks, cliffs, or vesting events planned or ongoing.
Key Implications & Ecosystem Context
Cult Coin Model:
Popcat exemplifies the cult/memecoin model recognized on Solana—total supply in circulation from day one, no supply overhang, purely organic growth, and a strong focus on community-driven momentum[^intern]. This results in:
- High Transparency/Risk: No hidden supply or VC unlocks to cause sudden price impact, but also no backstops or gradual dilution mechanisms—liquidity and sentiment drive all market movements.
- Strong Community Engagement: Campaigns like PFP drives and social giveaways create strong network effects, with adoption heavily tied to meme culture and speculation[^campaign].
- Volatility & Momentum: The lack of institutional holders and vesting reduces sudden dumps from unlocks but exposes the project to rapid price swings based purely on demand.
Summary Table
|Dimension
|Popcat (POPCAT/SOL) Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|One-off, fair launch; all tokens issued at genesis
|Allocation Mechanism
|100% immediately liquid; no team/investor/VC vesting
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculation, memetic value, social participation
|Locking Mechanism
|None; fully tradable and transferable
|Unlocking Time
|All tokens unlocked at genesis; no vesting or cliffs
Limitations of Model
- No Fundamental Yield or Economic Utility: Returns are driven by speculation, not protocol yield or participation in network functions.
- Market Subjectivity: Price, volume, and community engagement can swing sharply based on social trends or influencer activity—not underlying value creation.
- Lack of Institutional Participation: Some argue that this discourages long-term holding, as “all-in-day-one” supply can favor early adopters while deterring conservative investors.
Conclusion & Implications
The Popcat token is a textbook Solana memecoin, with instant, fully public supply and no unlock risk. Its token economics rely entirely on organic growth, social dynamics, and market sentiment. This model, while maximizing transparency and meme-driven upside, comes with extreme volatility and is best understood as a high-risk/high-reward asset category. The absence of vesting or complex allocation aligns all participants equally, creating a “cult” community dynamic that has proven central to recent memecoin cycles on Solana[^intern][^mania].
[^campaign]: See "Would you PFP this $POPCAT" campaign summary, Oct 2024. [^mania]: "Navigating Memecoin Mania," Messari, Mar 2024. [^intern]: "Intern Narratives - Part 2," Messari, Aug 2024.
Токеномика POPCAT (POPCAT): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики POPCAT (POPCAT) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов POPCAT, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов POPCAT.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой POPCAT, изучите текущую цену POPCAT!
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.
