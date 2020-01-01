Токеномика Notcoin (NOT)
Информация о Notcoin (NOT)
Notcoin начинался как вирусная игра в Telegram, которая привлекла многих пользователей в web3 благодаря механизму добычи "нажимай и зарабатывай".
Токеномика и анализ цен Notcoin (NOT)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Notcoin (NOT), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Углубленная структура токена Notcoin (NOT)
Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены NOT. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.
Overview
Notcoin (NOT) is a community-driven token designed to onboard users into Web3 via a tap-to-earn game. Its token economics are crafted around mass adoption, reward-driven engagement, and gradual decentralization, but with unique caveats compared to traditional DeFi tokens.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Origin: NOT tokens were initially distributed via a tap-to-earn game on Telegram, where users "mined" tokens by tapping on their screens. This method served as an airdrop-like mechanism, providing early users with allocations based on their in-game activity.
- Total Supply: The exact hard cap is not listed in the retrieved data, but public references suggest the token’s supply was fully minted at the time of the token generation event (TGE), with no ongoing inflation or further minting mechanisms.
- Launch: The TGE happened simultaneously with the token listing on major exchanges. There is no ongoing emission or mining; all supply was pre-allocated during the initial event.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While precise percentages are not directly available in the retrieved data, the known allocations typically include community rewards, team, treasury, ecosystem development, and possibly investors. The structure prioritizes wide distribution, as evidenced by NOT overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB) as one of the most widely held tokens, with approximately 3 million holders.
Example Allocation Table (Not Actual Data—Illustrative Purposes Only):
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Approx. Unlock/Vesting
|Tap-to-Earn/Game
|Distributed to game participants
|Largely liquid at TGE
|Team & Advisors
|Founders, project, and advisory allocation
|Locked, released on schedule
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|Protocol development, partnerships, growth
|Vesting, scheduled unlocking
|Investors
|Early backers, if any
|Subject to vesting/locking
|Marketing/Airdrops
|Growth and incentivization efforts
|Varies, usually partially liquid
Precise actual breakdown is subject to further official disclosures and is not found in this search.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Use: NOT is used as an in-game reward within the Notcoin ecosystem, incentivizing user activity, social engagement, and possibly other Telegram Mini App integrations.
- Incentives: The primary incentive is user reward for participation. There is no explicit staking mechanism or protocol-level yield as with DeFi tokens.
- Liquidity & Trading: Post-launch, NOT is tradable on various centralized and decentralized exchanges, with no external utility (e.g., no network fees or governance at launch). The broad distribution is itself an incentive for new users to join and participate.
4. Locking & Vesting Mechanism
- Locking: Allocation to teams, early contributors, and possibly ecosystem development is typically locked at TGE, with a staged vesting schedule to avoid large, sudden inflows of supply.
- Cliff & Vesting: Standard industry vesting mechanisms often employ an initial cliff (no tokens unlocked) followed by linear or periodic vesting (e.g., monthly, quarterly). This aligns the interest of the team and stakeholders with long-term project growth.
- No Emissions: Since Notcoin does not have ongoing emissions, only vesting accounts for future unlocks.
5. Unlocking Schedule
Available structured unlock data for Notcoin is minimal, with the compute agent confirming that critical parameters (like max supply, per-category unlock, and schedule) were not publicly detailed in the datasets queried. However, standard practice—with examples from similar projects—would see:
- Immediate liquidity for tap-to-earn participants post-TGE.
- Team/Advisory/Treasury tokens locked, unlocking linearly over 12–36 months.
- Ecosystem/investor portions similarly subject to vesting schedules.
6. Notcoin: Adoption and Implications
- Adoption: With ~3 million unique holders, Notcoin overtook well-known tokens like Shiba Inu and PEPE, highlighting a highly successful mass-distribution and onboarding campaign.
- Ecosystem Impact: The rapid and broad distribution builds a vast base of users, but may also result in high initial volatility if many participants choose to sell their tokens once liquid.
- Long-term Sustainability: The lack of ongoing emissions, focus on a single onboarding event, and post-TGE gamification strategy mark Notcoin as an experimental social distribution token rather than a traditional economic protocol.
Summary Table: Notcoin Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|One-time airdrop (tap-to-earn) at TGE; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Majorly to community via game, plus team, treasury, ecosystem (exact split undisclosed)
|Usage/Incentive
|Reward for engagement, onboarding to Web3; tradable token post-TGE
|Locking
|Team/advisor/treasury allocations vested over time; cliff+linear vesting likely
|Unlocking
|Game rewards liquid; remaining unlock per schedule over 1–3 years
Limitations & Context
- Transparency: As of June 2025, Notcoin’s full, granular tokenomics (precise per-category allocations, vesting durations, cliffs, and unlock dates) remain partially undisclosed in public, source-verified data.
- Best Practices: Projects usually disclose a downloadable or visual vesting and unlock schedule, which is not currently public for Notcoin. This may change as the project matures.
- Market Dynamics: Instant, high-volume token holder distribution prompts both unique network growth opportunities and potential market volatility until long-term holders are established.
Actionable Insights
- If you are a participant or investor, be aware of potential future unlock events (likely team or treasury), as typical vesting cliffs expire 12–24 months post-launch.
- Regularly check official Notcoin channels or reputable aggregators for updates on unlock schedules and future incentives.
Note: The above is synthesized from the latest available data and analogous structures from similar projects. The actual Notcoin whitepaper or tokenomics page may contain future updates.
Токеномика Notcoin (NOT): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики Notcoin (NOT) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов NOT, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов NOT.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой NOT, изучите текущую цену NOT!
