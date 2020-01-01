Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены NOT. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

Overview

Notcoin (NOT) is a community-driven token designed to onboard users into Web3 via a tap-to-earn game. Its token economics are crafted around mass adoption, reward-driven engagement, and gradual decentralization, but with unique caveats compared to traditional DeFi tokens.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Origin : NOT tokens were initially distributed via a tap-to-earn game on Telegram, where users "mined" tokens by tapping on their screens. This method served as an airdrop-like mechanism, providing early users with allocations based on their in-game activity.

: NOT tokens were initially distributed via a tap-to-earn game on Telegram, where users "mined" tokens by tapping on their screens. This method served as an airdrop-like mechanism, providing early users with allocations based on their in-game activity. Total Supply : The exact hard cap is not listed in the retrieved data, but public references suggest the token’s supply was fully minted at the time of the token generation event (TGE), with no ongoing inflation or further minting mechanisms.

: The exact hard cap is not listed in the retrieved data, but public references suggest the token’s supply was fully minted at the time of the token generation event (TGE), with no ongoing inflation or further minting mechanisms. Launch: The TGE happened simultaneously with the token listing on major exchanges. There is no ongoing emission or mining; all supply was pre-allocated during the initial event.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While precise percentages are not directly available in the retrieved data, the known allocations typically include community rewards, team, treasury, ecosystem development, and possibly investors. The structure prioritizes wide distribution, as evidenced by NOT overtaking Shiba Inu (SHIB) as one of the most widely held tokens, with approximately 3 million holders.

Example Allocation Table (Not Actual Data—Illustrative Purposes Only):

Allocation Category Description Approx. Unlock/Vesting Tap-to-Earn/Game Distributed to game participants Largely liquid at TGE Team & Advisors Founders, project, and advisory allocation Locked, released on schedule Treasury & Ecosystem Protocol development, partnerships, growth Vesting, scheduled unlocking Investors Early backers, if any Subject to vesting/locking Marketing/Airdrops Growth and incentivization efforts Varies, usually partially liquid

Precise actual breakdown is subject to further official disclosures and is not found in this search.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Primary Use : NOT is used as an in-game reward within the Notcoin ecosystem, incentivizing user activity, social engagement, and possibly other Telegram Mini App integrations.

: NOT is used as an in-game reward within the Notcoin ecosystem, incentivizing user activity, social engagement, and possibly other Telegram Mini App integrations. Incentives : The primary incentive is user reward for participation. There is no explicit staking mechanism or protocol-level yield as with DeFi tokens.

: The primary incentive is user reward for participation. There is no explicit staking mechanism or protocol-level yield as with DeFi tokens. Liquidity & Trading: Post-launch, NOT is tradable on various centralized and decentralized exchanges, with no external utility (e.g., no network fees or governance at launch). The broad distribution is itself an incentive for new users to join and participate.

4. Locking & Vesting Mechanism

Locking : Allocation to teams, early contributors, and possibly ecosystem development is typically locked at TGE, with a staged vesting schedule to avoid large, sudden inflows of supply.

: Allocation to teams, early contributors, and possibly ecosystem development is typically locked at TGE, with a staged vesting schedule to avoid large, sudden inflows of supply. Cliff & Vesting : Standard industry vesting mechanisms often employ an initial cliff (no tokens unlocked) followed by linear or periodic vesting (e.g., monthly, quarterly). This aligns the interest of the team and stakeholders with long-term project growth.

: Standard industry vesting mechanisms often employ an initial cliff (no tokens unlocked) followed by linear or periodic vesting (e.g., monthly, quarterly). This aligns the interest of the team and stakeholders with long-term project growth. No Emissions: Since Notcoin does not have ongoing emissions, only vesting accounts for future unlocks.

5. Unlocking Schedule

Available structured unlock data for Notcoin is minimal, with the compute agent confirming that critical parameters (like max supply, per-category unlock, and schedule) were not publicly detailed in the datasets queried. However, standard practice—with examples from similar projects—would see:

Immediate liquidity for tap-to-earn participants post-TGE.

Team/Advisory/Treasury tokens locked, unlocking linearly over 12–36 months.

Ecosystem/investor portions similarly subject to vesting schedules.

6. Notcoin: Adoption and Implications

Adoption : With ~3 million unique holders, Notcoin overtook well-known tokens like Shiba Inu and PEPE, highlighting a highly successful mass-distribution and onboarding campaign.

: With ~3 million unique holders, Notcoin overtook well-known tokens like Shiba Inu and PEPE, highlighting a highly successful mass-distribution and onboarding campaign. Ecosystem Impact : The rapid and broad distribution builds a vast base of users, but may also result in high initial volatility if many participants choose to sell their tokens once liquid.

: The rapid and broad distribution builds a vast base of users, but may also result in high initial volatility if many participants choose to sell their tokens once liquid. Long-term Sustainability: The lack of ongoing emissions, focus on a single onboarding event, and post-TGE gamification strategy mark Notcoin as an experimental social distribution token rather than a traditional economic protocol.

Summary Table: Notcoin Token Economics

Mechanism Description Issuance One-time airdrop (tap-to-earn) at TGE; no ongoing emissions Allocation Majorly to community via game, plus team, treasury, ecosystem (exact split undisclosed) Usage/Incentive Reward for engagement, onboarding to Web3; tradable token post-TGE Locking Team/advisor/treasury allocations vested over time; cliff+linear vesting likely Unlocking Game rewards liquid; remaining unlock per schedule over 1–3 years

Limitations & Context

Transparency : As of June 2025, Notcoin’s full, granular tokenomics (precise per-category allocations, vesting durations, cliffs, and unlock dates) remain partially undisclosed in public, source-verified data.

: As of June 2025, Notcoin’s full, granular tokenomics (precise per-category allocations, vesting durations, cliffs, and unlock dates) remain partially undisclosed in public, source-verified data. Best Practices : Projects usually disclose a downloadable or visual vesting and unlock schedule, which is not currently public for Notcoin. This may change as the project matures.

: Projects usually disclose a downloadable or visual vesting and unlock schedule, which is not currently public for Notcoin. This may change as the project matures. Market Dynamics: Instant, high-volume token holder distribution prompts both unique network growth opportunities and potential market volatility until long-term holders are established.

Actionable Insights

If you are a participant or investor, be aware of potential future unlock events (likely team or treasury), as typical vesting cliffs expire 12–24 months post-launch.

Regularly check official Notcoin channels or reputable aggregators for updates on unlock schedules and future incentives.

Note: The above is synthesized from the latest available data and analogous structures from similar projects. The actual Notcoin whitepaper or tokenomics page may contain future updates.