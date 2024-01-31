Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены JUP. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

1. Overview

Jupiter (JUP) is the governance token for the Jupiter Exchange protocol built on Solana. Its design focuses on powering community-led decision-making, incentivizing ecosystem growth, and supporting liquidity provisioning across the Jupiter DEX aggregator.

2. Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: 10 billion JUP.

10 billion JUP. Initial Distribution: The initial token distribution involved an airdrop to early users and an open market sale via a launch pool.

Launch Pool: On January 31, 2024, a seven-day open market sale for JUP tokens began. This sale used a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora (starting price: $0.40/JUP). The launch pool contained locked liquidity for the duration of the sale.



3. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category JUP Tokens % of Max Supply Mechanism & Notes Community Allocation 5,000,000,000 50.00% Includes airdrops (4 rounds: 40% of max supply), contributors and grants (10%); airdrops planned for early users and prospective community members Launch Pool 250,000,000 2.50% Used in DLMM pool for initial liquidity and price discovery Contributors/Grants 1,000,000,000 10.00% For ecosystem development, contributors, and ongoing grants. (Total Known) 6,250,000,000+ 62.50%+ Remaining distribution undisclosed or reserved for future plans Max Supply 10,000,000,000 100%

Note: The above table is based on available data. Not all allocation details (such as team and investor tranches) have been publicly disclosed.

4. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Governance: JUP is Jupiter’s ecosystem governance token. Holders are intended to vote on crucial matters such as launchpad projects, listing disputes, grants, and ecosystem development. As of early 2024, no verifiable evidence confirms that full governance features are operational.

Incentives: Airdrop mechanisms target active users and contributors. No explicit staking or direct fee-sharing program is implemented. However, involvement in liquidity provisioning via the launchpad or DLMM pools may carry indirect incentives.

Liquidity: Jupiter's LFG Launchpad utilizes JUP for airdrops and trading new tokens, contributing to dynamic ecosystem engagement. Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker pools support JUP liquidity and trading efficiency.



5. Locking Mechanisms

Launch Pool Lock: The DLMM pool for the open market sale featured a seven-day lock-up, during which both USDC and JUP tokens remained in the pool to provide price stability. After this period, leftover liquidity is accessible to the project team.

Vesting and Locks on Allocations: As of early 2024, there is no publicly available or verifiable information regarding detailed vesting schedules or time-locked allocations for contributors, investors, or future community distributions. The community and ecosystem allocations (including airdrops) have no disclosed vesting/lock-ups.



6. Unlocking Schedule & Timetable

Launch Pool: Unlocked after seven days from the start of the initial sale.

Airdrop Distribution: The first airdrop was claimable by wallets that interacted with Jupiter before November 2, 2023 (955,000 eligible wallets, per third-party sources). Four airdrop rounds are planned for the community allocation, but their exact unlock dates have not been disclosed.

Contributors and Grants: Allocation exists, but no explicit vesting or unlock timetable is published as of the latest data.



7. Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 10B JUP max, launched via airdrop, open market sale Primary Allocation 50% airdrop, 10% contributors/grants, 2.5% launch pool Usage Governance, launchpad voting, liquidity, prospective grants Incentives No fee-sharing/staking, but airdrop & launchpad participation Locking 7-day lock for launch pool; no published overall vesting Unlocking Launch pool after 7 days; airdrops per event, no public timetable Governance Planned, not yet fully operational

8. Nuances, Implications, and Recommendations

Transparency: While Jupiter disclosed major allocations and initial airdrop mechanisms, the lack of a public, detailed vesting and unlocking schedule for contributor/grant pools or any long-term emissions curve may pose risk perception for prospective investors or users.

While Jupiter disclosed major allocations and initial airdrop mechanisms, the lack of a public, detailed vesting and unlocking schedule for contributor/grant pools or any long-term emissions curve may pose risk perception for prospective investors or users. Governance Evolution: The actual implementation of governance (i.e., JUP holders' power to steer protocol development or treasury allocation) is anticipated but as of 2024 not functionally live. The effectiveness and scope of on-chain governance will significantly influence the token’s intrinsic value.

The actual implementation of governance (i.e., JUP holders' power to steer protocol development or treasury allocation) is anticipated but as of 2024 not functionally live. The effectiveness and scope of on-chain governance will significantly influence the token’s intrinsic value. Incentive Limitations: The absence of explicit staking, yield, or reward programs means demand is mainly tied to governance and speculative use—the utility will likely grow with ecosystem expansion.

The absence of explicit staking, yield, or reward programs means demand is mainly tied to governance and speculative use—the utility will likely grow with ecosystem expansion. Airdrop Dynamics: The commitment to airdrop a large share of tokens to early users and future contributors is positive for decentralization and user alignment, though clear communication on timelines and conditions will serve the ecosystem well.

Additional Recommendations:

Monitoring for Updates: Users and investors should keep a close watch on official Jupiter channels for future disclosures of detailed vesting, governance, or incentive programs.

Users and investors should keep a close watch on official Jupiter channels for future disclosures of detailed vesting, governance, or incentive programs. Community Engagement: As airdrop and launchpad mechanisms reward active participation, prospective users may benefit by engaging early and meaningfully in the Jupiter ecosystem.

Note: The above information is based on available public sources and project statements as of Q1 2024. Some details (especially regarding vesting, locks, and governance functions) are subject to change as more is disclosed by the Jupiter team.