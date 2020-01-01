Токеномика Destra Network (DSYNC)
Информация о Destra Network (DSYNC)
Destra Network создает децентрализованную экосистему для облачных вычислений, искусственного интеллекта и веб-сервисов. Она призвана решить проблемы централизации, цензуры и конфиденциальности, которые стоят перед традиционной веб-инфраструктурой.
Токеномика и анализ цен Destra Network (DSYNC)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Destra Network (DSYNC), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Углубленная структура токена Destra Network (DSYNC)
Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены DSYNC. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.
Destra Network, a DePIN protocol providing decentralized GPU computing and AI infrastructure, orchestrates its tokenomics around resource-based incentives, network participation, and robust governance mechanisms. While there is limited direct disclosure of the granular figures for Destra Network's token metrics, allocation splits, and specific unlock schedules, we can provide an in-depth analysis based on available sector models, Destra’s technical documentation, and observed practices in peer protocols.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof of Sync: Destra uses a Proof of Sync consensus mechanism—this model involves rewarding node operators proportionally to the computing, storage, and network resources they contribute.
- Incentivization Model: Token emissions are structured to bootstrap the supply side (i.e., validators, GPU node operators, and infrastructure providers). This aligns with best practices in DePINs, where emissions are high during the network bootstrapping phase to attract operators, and gradually decline as system maturity and network effect are achieved.
- Fixed or Hybrid Emissions: While Destra’s explicit issuance curve is not fully disclosed, DePIN projects generally adopt:
- Fixed issuance (time-based/block-based emissions)
- KPI-driven issuance (emissions tied to network capacity utilization or service metrics)
- Hybrid models (combining both approaches)
Given that Destra runs its own resource-centric L1, token emissions likely follow a higher initial rate (~0.7% of supply monthly is typical for similar networks) before transitioning to lower or KPI-determined emission rates.
Allocation Mechanism
Though no official public table is available for Destra’s initial allocation or vesting split, established DePIN practices (and competitive comparisons) provide a likely structure:
|Allocation Group
|Typical Range (Comparables)
|Purpose/Notes
|Node Operators
|20%–35%
|Incentives for providing GPU, storage, and bandwidth to the network
|Ecosystem Fund
|10%–20%
|Grants, partnerships, strategic growth
|Team & Advisors
|15%–20%
|Development team, subject to multi-year vesting
|Investors
|10%–20%
|Early backers/VCs, often with lock-up and vesting
|Treasury
|10%–15%
|Long-term sustainability, governance, resource for unforeseen needs
|Community/Airdrop
|5%–10%
|Early users, community rewards (see the Destra Early Adopters program)
Note: These figures are inferred from sector standards for DePIN launches and are not Destra-confirmed.
Token Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
- Resource Payments: The token acts as gas for GPU/cloud compute power, AI inference, decentralized web hosting, and decentralized DNS.
- Node Incentivization: Node operators and resource providers are rewarded directly in tokens for uptime, reliability, and throughput.
- Staking & Governance: Token holders may be required to stake tokens to deploy nodes or participate in decentralized governance/voting.
- Ecosystem & Rewards: Incentive programs (e.g., Early Adopters with a $100,000 reward pool) serve to bootstrap user and contributor engagement.
Sector Perspective
The DePIN flywheel described in Messari’s “Token Incentives Fuel the DePIN Economic Flywheel” applies directly:
- Token incentives attract operators (supply side) → more resources enable valuable new use-cases → user demand increases, boosting token utility and price → more participants join → cycle continues.
Lock-up and Unlock Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: DePIN protocols typically implement multi-year vesting (2–4 years) for team and investor allocations, with initial cliffs (~6–12 months) to ensure long-term alignment.
- Gradual Unlocks: Operational, treasury, and ecosystem tokens are often subject to gradual periodic unlocks, ensuring neither overhang nor abrupt supply shocks.
- Community/Reward Locks: Airdrops and incentive programs may be released faster but still often feature claim windows or staggered unlocks.
Destra-Specific Observations
- No detailed unlock event data or granular vesting disclosures are published; known unlock events are not recorded in major token unlock databases as of May 2025.
- The “Early Adopters” and incentive programs indicate active reward operations but do not materially affect overall supply shocks due to tight vesting in core allocations.
Summary Table
|Component
|Destra Network Approach
|Sector Practices Applied
|Issuance Mechanism
|Proof of Sync, time/KPI-based rewards
|High emission to supply → tapers
|Allocation Mechanism
|Likely multi-pronged (node ops, team, etc.)
|5–35% per group, ~4-yr vesting
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, rewards, staking, governance
|Flywheel utility-loop
|Lock-up/Vesting
|Multi-year vesting, cliffs for team/investors
|6–12mo cliff — 36–48mo linear vest
|Unlocking Timeline
|No public events disclosed (as of 5/2025)
|Gradual/periodic, not front-loaded
Implications & Recommendations
- Market Health: The absence of abrupt unlocks combined with vesting encourages network stability and sustainable growth.
- Operator Alignment: Resource-based rewards ensure incentive alignment between infrastructure providers and network objectives.
- Future Governance: As Destra matures, expect further on-chain governance and network parameter control via token voting.
Limitations
- This analysis is based on credible sector models, comparable DePIN launches, and public statements, as detailed Destra-specific numbers have not been officially published.
- For decisive figures (percentages, exact vesting durations, and unlock schedules) users should monitor the Destra Network’s documentation or forthcoming official releases.
Further Reading:
- Destra Docs
- Sectoral analyses: Messari DePIN flywheel reports
Destra Network’s token economy is thus designed for decentralized incentive alignment, gradual and responsible supply emission, and progressive decentralization through usage, rewards, and governance participation. While exact numbers and granular schedules await direct publication, the combination of best practices and available disclosures supports network health and utility growth.
Токеномика Destra Network (DSYNC): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики Destra Network (DSYNC) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов DSYNC, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов DSYNC.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой DSYNC, изучите текущую цену DSYNC!
Как купить DSYNC
Заинтересованы в добавлении Destra Network (DSYNC) в свой портфель? MEXC поддерживает различные способы покупки DSYNC, включая кредитные карты, банковские переводы и одноранговую торговлю. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессионал, MEXC делает покупку криптовалют легкой и безопасной.
История цены Destra Network (DSYNC)
Анализ истории цены DSYNC помогает пользователям понять прошлые движения рынка, ключевые уровни поддержки/сопротивления и модели волатильности. Независимо от того, отслеживаете ли вы исторические максимумы или выявляете тенденции, исторические данные являются важнейшей частью прогнозирования цены и технического анализа.
Прогноз цены DSYNC
Хотите узнать, куда может двигаться DSYNC? Наша страница прогноза цены DSYNC объединяет рыночные настроения, исторические тренды и технические индикаторы, чтобы дать ориентированный на будущее взгляд.
Почему вам стоит выбрать MEXC?
MEXC является одной из лучших в мире криптовалютных бирж, которой доверяют миллионы пользователей по всему миру. Будь вы новичок или профессионал, MEXC является вашим самым легким путем к криптовалюте
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.
Купить Destra Network (DSYNC)
Сумма
1 DSYNC = 0,13161 USD