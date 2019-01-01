Tokenomie pentru EGG (EGG)
Egg is a decentralized meme coin that pays homage to the viral Instagram egg of 2019, with an ambitious goal to flip Pepe as the reigning meme in the crypto space. As it embarks on this exciting journey, Egg aims to become the most viral meme on the Solana blockchain. Serving as a playful and entertaining cryptocurrency, Egg offers a unique platform for community engagement and rewards. Its standout utility lies in enabling users to participate in meme battles, providing both entertainment and potential rewards. With its presence across multiple chains and a community-driven ethos, Egg is more than just a meme coin; it's a lighthearted yet promising venture for investors and meme enthusiasts looking for a dynamic and engaging experience in the crypto world.
Once upon a time, in the bustling world of cryptocurrencies and internet memes, there was a visionary known as Klaid "MemeMaster" Eggerson. Klaid, the founder and CEO of EGG, was as quirky as he was brilliant. The story goes that one sunny afternoon, while scrolling through social media, Klaid stumbled upon the record-breaking Instagram egg of 2019. As he chuckled at the egg's simplicity yet viral nature, a lightbulb flickered in his mind. "Why not create a meme coin that's just as fun and community-driven?" he thought.
Thus, EGG was born. But here's the twist: Klaid always believed that the true essence of a meme is its ability to belong to everyone and no one at the same time. So, he decided that while he may have cracked the egg, it was the community that would make the omelet.
Klaid is known to say, "I might have laid the first EGG, but it's the community that hatches it." He envisioned EGG as a project where everyone could crack jokes, share laughs, and maybe even make a few bucks along the way.
Egg is built on the Solana blockchain, renowned for its high-speed and low-cost transactions. This technical foundation is key to Egg's ability to offer a seamless and efficient user experience.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru EGG (EGG)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru EGG (EGG), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru EGG (EGG): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru EGG (EGG) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri EGG care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri EGG care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru EGG, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului EGG!
Predicție de preț pentru EGG
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta EGG? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru EGG combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
