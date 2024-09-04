Tokenomie pentru Ethervista (VISTA)
Informații despre Ethervista (VISTA)
Ethervista is a new standard for Decentralized Exchanges -Built for Ethereum and Layer 2s.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Ethervista (VISTA)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Ethervista (VISTA), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Ethervista (VISTA)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri VISTA. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Overview
Ethervista is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum, designed to facilitate the creation and trading of tokens with a focus on security and long-term alignment. Its native token, VISTA, underpins the platform’s economic and incentive structure. Below is a comprehensive analysis of VISTA’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Economics Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Token Name
|VISTA
|Network
|Ethereum
|Total Supply
|1,000,000 (capped, deflationary)
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fair launch; all tokens distributed to liquidity providers at launch; no presale or private allocation
|Allocation Mechanism
|100% to liquidity providers; no team, advisor, or investor allocations
|Usage & Incentives
|- Platform utility (fee reduction, governance, rewards)
- ETH fees used to buy and burn VISTA
|Deflationary Model
|Yes; automatic buyback and burn of VISTA using a portion of ETH transaction fees
|Locking Mechanism
|Mandatory 5-day liquidity lock for all new pools and tokens, including VISTA
|Unlocking Time
|Liquidity unlocks after 5 days from pool creation; first unlock occurred on September 4, 2024
|Additional Features
|- Custom ETH fees per token
- Creators can assign protocol fees to smart contracts
- No custodians
Detailed Analysis
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fair Launch: VISTA was launched with a capped supply of 1 million tokens, all distributed to liquidity providers at the outset. There were no presales, private sales, or team/investor allocations, ensuring a community-driven distribution.
- Deflationary Supply: The supply is strictly capped, and the protocol implements an automatic buyback and burn mechanism, reducing the circulating supply over time.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Liquidity Providers: 100% of VISTA tokens were allocated to liquidity providers at launch. This model is designed to prevent early manipulation and rug pulls, aligning incentives between the project and its community.
- No Reserved Allocations: There are no allocations for the team, advisors, or investors, which is rare among DeFi projects and underscores the platform’s commitment to fairness and decentralization.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Utility: VISTA is used within the Ethervista DEX for various purposes, including:
- Reducing trading fees
- Participating in governance (future plans)
- Earning rewards from protocol activity
- ETH Fee Model: Unlike most DEXs, Ethervista charges trading fees in ETH, not in VISTA or other tokens. A portion of these ETH fees is used to buy and burn VISTA, directly linking platform activity to token scarcity and value accrual.
- Incentives for Creators: Token creators are rewarded based on trading volume, not just price appreciation, and can configure pool settings and assign accrued fees to smart contracts.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Mandatory 5-Day Liquidity Lock: All new liquidity pools, including those for VISTA, are subject to a 5-day lock on initial liquidity. This mechanism is designed to prevent immediate rug pulls, a common risk in the memecoin and DEX space.
- Permanent Lock Option: Creators can choose to permanently lock their liquidity, further enhancing trust and long-term alignment.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlock Schedule: Liquidity becomes available for withdrawal after the 5-day lock period. For VISTA, the first unlock occurred on September 4, 2024, five days after the August 31 launch.
- Market Impact: The unlocking of liquidity can introduce volatility, as large holders may choose to sell, but the lock period is intended to mitigate short-term manipulation.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Description
|Supply Cap
|1,000,000 VISTA
|Distribution
|100% to liquidity providers at launch
|Burn Mechanism
|ETH fees from trading are used to buy and burn VISTA
|Liquidity Lock
|5 days mandatory for all new pools
|Unlock Date
|5 days post-launch (e.g., Sept 4, 2024 for VISTA)
|Incentives
|Rewards for liquidity providers and token creators based on trading volume
|Governance
|Planned for future; not live at launch
|Custom Fees
|Each token can have custom ETH fees set by its creator
|Permanent Lock
|Option for creators to permanently lock liquidity
Nuances, Implications, and Limitations
- Security and Trust: The 5-day liquidity lock is a direct response to the prevalence of rug pulls in DeFi, especially among memecoin launches. This mechanism, combined with the fair launch and deflationary model, aims to foster long-term trust and participation.
- Deflationary Pressure: The buyback and burn mechanism ensures that increased platform activity directly benefits VISTA holders by reducing supply, potentially increasing value.
- Volatility Risks: Despite these mechanisms, VISTA has exhibited significant price volatility, with swings of up to 50% in short periods. Unlock events can further exacerbate this volatility.
- No Team/Investor Allocation: While this maximizes fairness, it may limit resources for long-term development unless the protocol generates sufficient fee revenue.
- Future Governance: Governance features are planned but not yet implemented, which may affect the protocol’s adaptability and community engagement in the near term.
Conclusion
Ethervista’s VISTA token economics are designed to maximize fairness, security, and long-term alignment between users, liquidity providers, and token creators. The combination of a capped, deflationary supply, fair launch, ETH-based fee model, and mandatory liquidity locks sets a new standard for DEX tokenomics, particularly in the memecoin and permissionless token launch space. However, users should remain aware of the inherent volatility and the potential impact of liquidity unlocks on market dynamics.
Note: For the most up-to-date details, always refer to the official Ethervista documentation and dashboard.
Tokenomie pentru Ethervista (VISTA): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Ethervista (VISTA) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri VISTA care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri VISTA care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru VISTA, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului VISTA!
Istoric de preț pentru Ethervista (VISTA)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru VISTA ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru VISTA
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta VISTA? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru VISTA combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
