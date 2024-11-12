Tokenomie pentru peaq network (PEAQ)
Informații despre peaq network (PEAQ)
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru peaq network (PEAQ)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru peaq network (PEAQ), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului peaq network (PEAQ)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri PEAQ. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Overview
Peaq is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), with its native token, PEAQ, serving as the backbone for network operations, incentives, and governance. The tokenomics are structured to support long-term ecosystem growth, robust security, and broad community participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at genesis.
- Inflation Model: Disinflationary. The initial annual inflation rate is 3.5%, decreasing by 10% each year until it stabilizes at 1% after 12 years. This model is subject to on-chain governance and may be adjusted by token holder vote.
- Distribution: Tokens are released through a combination of instant unlocks, cliffs, and linear vesting schedules, depending on the allocation category.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation is diversified across community, team, investors, ecosystem, and security, with a strong emphasis on incentivizing adoption and technical robustness.
|Category
|% Allocation
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|36-month vesting, no lock-up
|Core Team
|15%
|36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up
|EoT Labs
|13%
|36-month vesting, 9-month lock-up
|Network Security
|11.5%
|54-month vesting, no lock-up
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|48-month vesting, no lock-up
|Pre-Seed
|8.5%
|24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up
|Seed
|7%
|24-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 5% release after lock-up
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|6%
|18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up
|Private Sale
|5%
|18-month vesting, 6-month lock-up, 7.5% release after lock-up
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|6-month vesting, no lock-up
Note: Some allocations (e.g., grants, capital contributions, market making) are unlocked instantly or have unique vesting schedules. The above table summarizes the main categories.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
PEAQ is designed to be a multi-utility token within the peaq ecosystem:
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay for all on-chain transactions.
- Staking & Network Security: Token holders can stake PEAQ to support validator nodes or delegate to preferred validators, securing the network via Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS).
- Governance: PEAQ will enable on-chain governance, allowing holders to vote on network upgrades, economic policies, and ecosystem grants.
- Machine Reputation & DePIN Incentives: Machine owners can stake PEAQ on devices to vouch for their reliability. If a machine fails, the stake may be slashed. This mechanism is central to the machine economy and DePIN use cases.
- Machine DeFi & Tokenization: Future plans include enabling Machine DeFi and tokenization of physical machines, allowing for fractional revenue sharing and new DeFi primitives.
- Ecosystem Rewards: Transaction fees and newly minted tokens are distributed to validators, delegators, and other network participants based on their contributions.
Example Distribution of Transaction Fees (Q1 2025):
- Validators & Delegators: 40%
- Security Treasury: 10%
- General Treasury: 25%
- DePIN Treasury: 20%
- Machine Subsidization Treasury: 5%
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
PEAQ employs a variety of vesting and lock-up schedules to ensure long-term alignment:
- Cliffs: Many allocations have a 6- or 9-month cliff before vesting begins.
- Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released linearly over 18, 24, 36, or 54 months, depending on the category.
- No Lock-up: Some community and ecosystem allocations have no lock-up, but are subject to vesting.
- Instant Unlocks: Certain allocations (e.g., initial community campaign, market making) are unlocked at TGE.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Start Date
|Vesting/Cliff Details
|Unlock Granularity
|Amount per Period
|Periods
|Pre-Seed
|2024-11-12
|3.75% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vesting
|monthly
|282,975,000
|24
|Seed
|2024-11-12
|6.25% at TGE, 6m cliff, 24m vesting
|monthly
|196,875,000
|24
|Private Sale
|2024-11-12
|7.5% at TGE, 6m cliff, 18m vesting
|monthly
|505,050,000
|18
|Core Contributors
|2025-08-12
|0% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vesting
|monthly
|483,000,000
|36
|EoT Labs
|2025-08-12
|0% at TGE, 9m cliff, 36m vesting
|monthly
|357,000,000
|36
|Community Initiatives
|2024-11-12
|36m vesting, no lock-up
|monthly
|630,000,000
|36
|Network Security
|2024-11-12
|54m vesting, no lock-up
|monthly
|210,000,000
|54
For a full breakdown, see the detailed allocation and unlock schedule above.
Unlocking Timeline
- Initial Unlocks: At TGE (November 12, 2024), select allocations (e.g., community sale, initial campaigns) are unlocked instantly.
- Cliff Periods: Most investor and team allocations begin unlocking after a 6- or 9-month cliff.
- Linear Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are released monthly over the vesting period.
- Major Unlocks: Significant unlocks occur in Q2 and Q3 2025, with hundreds of millions of tokens entering circulation, especially for investors and community allocations.
- Long-Term Vesting: Team and ecosystem allocations continue vesting through 2028.
Staking and Locking Dynamics
- Staking Participation: By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked, indicating strong community engagement. This figure declined to 29.3% by Q2 2025, reflecting changing incentives or market conditions.
- Slashing: Staked tokens can be slashed for validator or machine misbehavior, aligning incentives for honest participation.
Summary Table: Peaq Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Disinflationary: 3.5% initial inflation, decreasing 10%/year to 1% after 12 years
|Allocation
|Community, team, investors, ecosystem, security, with detailed vesting/lock-up schedules
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, machine reputation, DePIN incentives, DeFi
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, fee distribution, machine staking, community campaigns
|Locking/Vesting
|6-9m cliffs, 18-54m linear vesting, some instant unlocks
|Unlock Timeline
|Major unlocks in Q2/Q3 2025, long-term vesting through 2028
Implications and Analysis
- Ecosystem Growth: The heavy allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives is designed to bootstrap adoption and incentivize participation in DePINs.
- Security and Decentralization: Substantial staking and slashing mechanisms ensure network security and honest machine behavior.
- Long-Term Alignment: Extended vesting and lock-up periods for team and investors align interests with the network’s long-term success.
- Dynamic Incentives: The disinflationary model and flexible governance allow the community to adapt tokenomics as the ecosystem matures.
- Potential Risks: Large unlocks in 2025 could introduce volatility; declining staking rates may signal changing user incentives or market sentiment.
Conclusion
Peaq’s tokenomics are engineered for sustainable growth, robust security, and deep community engagement. The combination of disinflationary issuance, diverse allocation, and innovative incentive mechanisms positions PEAQ as a foundational asset for the emerging machine economy and DePIN sector. Stakeholders should monitor unlock schedules and governance proposals to anticipate shifts in supply dynamics and incentive structures.
Tokenomie pentru peaq network (PEAQ): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru peaq network (PEAQ) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri PEAQ care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri PEAQ care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru PEAQ, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului PEAQ!
Cum se cumpără PEAQ
Te interesează să adaugi peaq network (PEAQ) în portofelul tău? MEXC acceptă diverse metode de cumpărare pentru PEAQ, inclusiv carduri bancare, transferuri bancare și tranzacționare P2P. Fie că ești trader începător sau profesionist, MEXC face ca achiziționarea de criptomonede să fie ușoară și sigură.
Istoric de preț pentru peaq network (PEAQ)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru PEAQ ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru PEAQ
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta PEAQ? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru PEAQ combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
Cumpără peaq network (PEAQ)
Sumă
1 PEAQ = 0.09847 USD