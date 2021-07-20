Tokenomie pentru Injective (INJ)
Informații despre Injective (INJ)
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Injective (INJ)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Injective (INJ), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Injective (INJ)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri INJ. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Injective (INJ) is the native token of the Injective Protocol, a Cosmos-based Layer-1 blockchain optimized for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: INJ was launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with an initial total supply of 100 million tokens.
- Migration: ERC-20 INJ tokens can be migrated to native INJ on Injective via the Injective Bridge. As of late 2023, ~66.73 million ERC-20 INJ had been migrated.
- Inflation/Deflation: The supply is dynamically managed through both inflation (minting) and deflation (burning). The inflation rate is determined by the staking ratio, ranging from 5% to 10% with a target staking rate of 85%. As staking increases, inflation can decrease toward zero, making the token increasingly deflationary over time.
- Burn Mechanism: A unique weekly auction mechanism burns a significant portion of protocol fees (historically 60% of all dApp fees), making INJ one of the most deflationary tokens in the sector. The burn mechanism has been expanded to allow any dApp to contribute to the burn auction.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of INJ tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description/Notes
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|For ecosystem growth and grants
|Team
|20%
|Team incentives, subject to vesting
|Private Sale
|17%
|Early investors
|Community Growth
|10%
|Community incentives, airdrops
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Public sale via Binance
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Early backers
|Advisors
|2%
|Strategic advisors
Source: Messari, Binance Launchpad, and on-chain data
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
INJ is a multi-utility token within the Injective ecosystem:
- Gas Fees: Used to pay for transaction fees on the Injective chain.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and as collateral in DeFi applications.
- Staking: Users can stake INJ to secure the network (Delegated Proof-of-Stake, DPoS) and earn rewards. Staking is also required to participate in governance and to access higher trading fee discounts (VIP tiers).
- Governance: Staked INJ enables participation in on-chain governance, including proposal submission and voting.
- Incentive Programs:
- Trade & Earn: 7 million INJ allocated to reward active traders on incentivized pairs.
- Open Liquidity Program (OLP): Ongoing rewards for liquidity providers, distributed in 28-day epochs.
- Exchange Application Incentives: 40% of exchange fees are distributed to dApps that originate orders.
- Burn Auctions: Protocol fees are collected and auctioned weekly; the winning INJ bid is burned, reducing supply.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Staked INJ is subject to a 21-day unbonding period. If a validator is not in the active set, tokens can be unstaked immediately.
- Vesting Schedules: Team, advisor, and other strategic allocations are subject to vesting and unlocking schedules. For example, advisor tokens were unlocked in tranches from July 2021 to January 2024.
- Unlocking Table Example (Advisors):
|Unlock Date
|Unlocked Amount (INJ)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining
|% of Total Allocation
|% Unlock Completed
|2021-07-20
|4,499,999
|37,303,330
|62,696,663
|4.50%
|37.30%
|2022-01-20
|3,666,666
|57,256,662
|42,743,331
|3.67%
|57.26%
|2023-01-20
|3,666,666
|84,086,661
|15,913,332
|3.67%
|84.09%
|2024-01-20
|3,666,666
|99,999,993
|0
|3.67%
|100.00%
Note: The above is a sample; actual unlocks occur across multiple categories and dates.
Summary Table: INJ Tokenomics at a Glance
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 100M supply, dynamic inflation (5-10%), deflation via burn auctions
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (36%), Team (20%), Private Sale (17%), Community (10%), Launchpad (9%), etc.
|Usage
|Gas, trading, staking, governance, collateral, dApp utility
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, Trade & Earn, OLP, dApp fee sharing, trading discounts
|Locking
|21-day unbonding for staking, vesting for team/advisors, programmatic unlocks
|Unlocking
|Scheduled by allocation, e.g., advisors fully unlocked by Jan 2024
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Design: The combination of dynamic inflation, aggressive burn auctions, and broad dApp participation in burning makes INJ’s supply potentially deflationary over time.
- Governance and Decentralization: All protocol changes, including tokenomics adjustments, are governed on-chain with no unilateral control by the team.
- Ecosystem Growth: The largest allocation is for ecosystem development, reflecting a long-term focus on network and dApp expansion.
In conclusion, Injective’s tokenomics are designed to balance network security, user incentives, and long-term deflationary pressure, with robust mechanisms for community participation and ecosystem growth. The protocol’s dynamic supply, innovative burn auctions, and comprehensive incentive programs position INJ as a utility-rich and community-driven asset in the DeFi landscape.
Tokenomie pentru Injective (INJ): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Injective (INJ) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri INJ care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri INJ care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru INJ, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului INJ!
Cum se cumpără INJ
Te interesează să adaugi Injective (INJ) în portofelul tău? MEXC acceptă diverse metode de cumpărare pentru INJ, inclusiv carduri bancare, transferuri bancare și tranzacționare P2P. Fie că ești trader începător sau profesionist, MEXC face ca achiziționarea de criptomonede să fie ușoară și sigură.
Istoric de preț pentru Injective (INJ)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru INJ ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru INJ
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta INJ? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru INJ combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Cumpără Injective (INJ)
Sumă
1 INJ = 11.63 USD