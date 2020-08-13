Tokenomie pentru Curve (CRV)
Informații despre Curve (CRV)
Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Curve (CRV)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Curve (CRV), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Curve (CRV)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri CRV. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Overview
Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the native governance and incentive token of Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) optimized for stablecoin and like-asset swaps. The tokenomics of CRV are designed to incentivize long-term participation, align stakeholder interests, and ensure robust protocol governance.
Issuance Mechanism
- Minting & Distribution:
CRV tokens are minted and distributed primarily as rewards to liquidity providers (LPs) on Curve Finance. The issuance rate and allocation to different pools are determined by the Curve DAO through a system of "gauges" and on-chain voting.
- Smart Contracts:
- The
Mintercontract is responsible for CRV issuance.
- The
GaugeControllercontract manages the allocation of CRV emissions to various liquidity pools based on veCRV holder votes.
- The
- Governance Control:
The Curve DAO, governed by veCRV holders, can adjust emission rates, add or remove gauges, and change protocol parameters.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Shareholders (Team & Investors)
|30.00%
|Team: 4-year linear vesting; Investors: 2-year linear vesting (from Aug 13, 2020)
|Core Team
|26.44%
|4-year linear vesting
|Investors
|3.57%
|2-year linear vesting
|Employees
|3.00%
|2-year linear vesting
|Pre-CRV Liquidity Providers
|(not specified)
|Vesting contract
|Community Funds
|(not specified)
|Vesting contract
|Liquidity Providers
|~62%
|Ongoing emissions via liquidity mining, no vesting
|Community/Grants
|(variable)
|DAO-controlled, distributed as needed
Note: The above allocations are based on available documentation and may overlap in categories. The majority of CRV is distributed to liquidity providers over time via ongoing emissions.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance:
CRV can be locked to obtain veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV), which grants voting power in the DAO. Only veCRV holders can vote on proposals, gauge weights, and protocol upgrades.
- Liquidity Mining:
LPs earn CRV rewards for providing liquidity to Curve pools. The amount of CRV earned depends on the pool's gauge weight and the LP's veCRV balance (boosting).
- Fee Sharing:
veCRV holders receive 50% of all trading fees generated by the protocol, distributed as 3CRV (a stablecoin LP token).
- Boosting:
By locking CRV for veCRV, users can boost their CRV rewards up to 2.5x when providing liquidity.
- Bribing & Metagovernance:
Protocols and DAOs may offer incentives ("bribes") to veCRV holders to vote for their preferred gauges, creating a secondary market for governance influence.
Locking Mechanism
- veCRV (Vote-Escrowed CRV):
- Users lock CRV for a period between 1 week and 4 years to receive veCRV.
- The longer the lock, the more veCRV is received (max boost at 4 years).
- veCRV is non-transferable and decays linearly as the unlock date approaches.
- Governance Weight:
Voting power is both amount- and time-weighted:
weight = amount_locked * (lock_time / max_lock_time)
- Locking Participation:
As of late 2022, 53.8% of CRV's circulating supply was locked, with an average lock duration of 3.56 years—demonstrating strong long-term commitment.
Unlocking Time
- Lock Duration:
- Minimum: 1 week
- Maximum: 4 years
- Unlocking:
- After the lock period, users can withdraw their CRV.
- No early unlocking is permitted.
- Vesting Schedules:
- Team and employee allocations are subject to linear vesting (2-4 years).
- Investor allocations are subject to a 2-year linear vesting.
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Minted via Minter contract, distributed to LPs via GaugeController, governed by DAO
|Allocation
|Team, investors, employees (vested); majority to LPs via ongoing emissions
|Usage
|Governance (veCRV), liquidity mining, fee sharing, boosting, metagovernance
|Locking
|CRV locked for 1 week–4 years for veCRV; longer lock = more voting power and rewards
|Unlocking
|After lock period ends; no early unlock; vesting for team/investors/employees
Additional Insights
- Governance Structure:
Curve DAO uses Aragon-based smart contracts with time-weighted voting, ensuring that long-term participants have greater influence.
- Security & Emergency Controls:
The "Curve Emergency DAO" can disable pool functions in emergencies, requiring a multi-sig vote.
- Ecosystem Impact:
The veCRV model has inspired similar tokenomics in other DeFi protocols, emphasizing long-term alignment and active governance.
References
- Curve DAO Technical Docs
- Curve DAO Whitepaper (PDF)
- CRV Token Contract
- Vesting Contracts
Summary
Curve DAO Token's tokenomics are built around incentivizing long-term participation, robust governance, and deep liquidity. The vote-escrowed (veCRV) model is central, rewarding users for locking tokens and actively participating in the protocol's future. The combination of ongoing emissions, fee sharing, and governance power has made CRV a foundational asset in the DeFi ecosystem.
Tokenomie pentru Curve (CRV): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Curve (CRV) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri CRV care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri CRV care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru CRV, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului CRV!
1 CRV = 0.6644 USD