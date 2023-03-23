Tokenomie pentru Arbitrum (ARB)
Informații despre Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Arbitrum (ARB)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Arbitrum (ARB), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Arbitrum (ARB)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri ARB. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Arbitrum's ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion ARB tokens were created at genesis.
- No Ongoing Inflation: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or regular minting; the initial supply is fixed.
- Distribution Events: The initial distribution included a large airdrop to users and DAOs, with the remainder allocated to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The ARB token allocation is designed to balance governance, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. The following table summarizes the main allocation categories and their proportions:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description/Notes
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|For governance, grants, and ecosystem development
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Team, future team, and advisors
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early and strategic investors
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to users based on historical activity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|For operational and strategic purposes
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For DAOs and ecosystem protocols
- Airdrop Details: ~1.16 billion ARB (11.6%) were airdropped to users on March 23, 2023, based on pre-February 6, 2023 activity. An additional 1.13% was airdropped to DAOs and protocols.
- DAO Treasury: The DAO treasury is empowered to allocate tokens for grants, incentives, and ecosystem programs via governance.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Governance
- Primary Use: ARB is a governance token for the Arbitrum DAO, enabling holders to propose and vote on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
- Voting Platforms: On-chain (Tally) and off-chain (Snapshot) voting are supported.
- Delegation: Tokenholders can delegate voting power to others.
Ecosystem Incentives
- Short-Term Incentive Programs (STIP): Allocated 0.5% of supply to protocols for user incentives.
- Long-Term Incentives (LTIP): Allocated 0.45% of supply for sustained ecosystem growth.
- Gaming Catalyst Program (GCP): Allocated 2.25% of supply for gaming projects, distributed over three years.
- No Direct Yield: As of late 2024, there are no active programs where simply holding ARB yields additional tokens or fees. However, the DAO can allocate treasury funds for future incentives.
Protocol Security and Dispute Resolution
- BoLD Protocol: Validators and challengers must post bonds (in ETH, not ARB) to participate in dispute resolution. Honest parties are reimbursed, and a portion of confiscated bonds from dishonest actors may be distributed as rewards.
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
Team & Investor Vesting
- Lockup Period: All team and investor tokens are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule.
- Cliff: The first unlock occurs after 1 year.
- Linear Vesting: The remaining tokens vest monthly over the next 3 years.
- Foundation Vesting: Of the 7.5% allocated to the Arbitrum Foundation, 0.5% was immediately available, with the remaining 7% vesting linearly over four years.
DAO Treasury and Airdrops
- DAO Treasury: Tokens are available for allocation as determined by governance, with no explicit vesting.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were fully unlocked at distribution.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with full vesting scheduled for March 2027.
- Example (July 2025): 108.56M ARB unlocked, distributed as follows:
- Offchain Labs Team & Advisors: 56.1M ARB
- Offchain Labs Investors: 36.5M ARB
- Arbitrum Foundation: 15.9M ARB
6. Token Utility and Economic Implications
- Not a Gas Token: ARB is not used for transaction fees on Arbitrum; ETH remains the gas token.
- Governance Power: ARB holders control protocol upgrades, treasury, and incentive programs.
- No Direct Cash Flows: ARB does not entitle holders to protocol profits, sequencer revenue, or MEV by default.
- Potential for Future Utility: The DAO may introduce staking or additional utility as the protocol evolves, especially with the move toward decentralized sequencers.
7. Summary Table: Arbitrum Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (10B ARB), no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, protocol upgrades
|Incentives
|Ecosystem grants, incentive programs, no direct yield for holders
|Locking
|4-year vesting for team/investors (1-year cliff, 3-year linear), Foundation 4-year vest
|Unlocking
|1.1% of supply vests monthly, full vesting by March 2027
|Gas/Fees
|ETH is used for gas; ARB is not a gas token
|Staking
|No native staking as of 2025, but possible in future via DAO proposals
8. Implications and Perspectives
- Decentralized Governance: The large allocation to the DAO treasury and broad airdrop distribution support decentralized decision-making.
- Long-Term Alignment: Extended vesting for team and investors aligns incentives with protocol growth and stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Incentive programs and grants are designed to bootstrap and sustain ecosystem activity, as seen in the rapid TVL growth and protocol diversity on Arbitrum.
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (especially for team/investors) can influence price and market sentiment.
- Future Evolution: The DAO retains flexibility to introduce new incentive models, staking, or utility for ARB as the protocol matures.
References to Key Data Points
- Allocation and Vesting: As of June 2025, ARB will fully vest in March 2027, with 1.1% of supply vesting monthly.
- Airdrop: 11.6% to users, 1.1% to DAOs/protocols.
- Team/Investor Lockup: 4 years (1-year cliff, 3-year linear).
- Foundation Vesting: 0.5% immediate, 7% over 4 years.
- DAO Treasury: 35.3% of supply, available for governance allocation.
This comprehensive overview captures the nuanced structure of Arbitrum's token economics, highlighting its focus on governance, long-term alignment, and ecosystem growth, while also noting the absence of direct yield or gas utility for ARB holders as of 2025.
Tokenomie pentru Arbitrum (ARB): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Arbitrum (ARB) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri ARB care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri ARB care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru ARB, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului ARB!
