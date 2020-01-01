Tokenomie pentru 8chan (8CHAN)
Informații despre 8chan (8CHAN)
Join the $8CHAN Movement $8CHAN promotes community engagement and free speech. Explore our community, discover the coin, and have fun!
At $8CHAN, our mission is to bring people together with memes and have fun. Over the years we have left our mark on culture with countless memes, and now we are showcasing the beauty of our creativity through this coin. Tag $8CHAN with your favorite memes to keep the spirit alive!
Market Cap Milestones As the $8CHAN community grows and the market cap increases, we have significant goals planned to celebrate our shared journey:
$10 Million Market Cap At this milestone, we are excited to reintroduce the 8CHAN brand name and branding across the internet. We will rebrand the currently existing 8kun site as 8CHAN and move towards reintegrating it into web culture.
$100 Million Market Cap Upon reaching the $100 million milestone, we will push the boundaries of meme culture by undergoing development of a decentralized message board system designed to withstand political censorship and network attacks. We will call this decentralized message board sytem Project Odin.
$500 Million Market Cap This is our biggest leap yet. After reaching $500 million market cap, we will reveal the tell-all of a mysterious figure whose influence has been felt by many but never fully understood. Join us in striving toward this major threshold!
$8CHAN Disclaimer & Community Statement $8CHAN coins are intended to serve as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the culture and community behind the symbol "$8CHAN" and its associated artwork. They are not intended to be, nor should they be interpreted as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind.
$8CHAN is not available to persons or entities in restricted jurisdictions. Users acknowledge that digital assets carry inherent risks, high volatility, and the potential for total loss. Any price data displayed on this site is sourced from DEXScreener and may be delayed or inaccurate. Always verify market prices through multiple sources before trading. Nothing on this site constitutes financial, legal, or investment advice. See Terms & Conditions for full details.
$8CHAN is a community-driven meme coin that embraces free speech and internet culture. Trading involves high risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and never spend more than you can afford to lose.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru 8chan (8CHAN)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru 8chan (8CHAN), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru 8chan (8CHAN): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru 8chan (8CHAN) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri 8CHAN care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri 8CHAN care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru 8CHAN, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului 8CHAN!
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.