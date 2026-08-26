Zypher Network Price Today

The live Zypher Network (POP) price today is $ 0.00250618, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current POP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00250618 per POP.

Zypher Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,607,853, with a circulating supply of 1.44B POP. During the last 24 hours, POP traded between $ 0.002478 (low) and $ 0.00251748 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01221422, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POP moved -0.00% in the last hour and +3.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.65M.

Zypher Network (POP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.61M$ 3.61M $ 3.61M Volume (24H) $ 2.65M$ 2.65M $ 2.65M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.06M$ 25.06M $ 25.06M Circulation Supply 1.44B 1.44B 1.44B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zypher Network is $ 3.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.65M. The circulating supply of POP is 1.44B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.06M.