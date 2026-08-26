ZynCoin Price Today

The live ZynCoin (ZYN) price today is $ 0, with a 4.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZYN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZYN.

ZynCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 675,627, with a circulating supply of 903.82M ZYN. During the last 24 hours, ZYN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.173802, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZYN moved -3.07% in the last hour and +81.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 602.70.

ZynCoin (ZYN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 675.63K$ 675.63K $ 675.63K Volume (24H) $ 602.70$ 602.70 $ 602.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 675.63K$ 675.63K $ 675.63K Circulation Supply 903.82M 903.82M 903.82M Total Supply 903,820,451.875591 903,820,451.875591 903,820,451.875591

The current Market Cap of ZynCoin is $ 675.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 602.70. The circulating supply of ZYN is 903.82M, with a total supply of 903820451.875591. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 675.63K.