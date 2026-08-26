ZINC Price Today

The live ZINC (ZINC) price today is $ 1.007, with a 1.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZINC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.007 per ZINC.

ZINC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 176,031, with a circulating supply of 174.72K ZINC. During the last 24 hours, ZINC traded between $ 0.955026 (low) and $ 1.034 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 26.16, while the all-time low was $ 0.625313.

In short-term performance, ZINC moved -0.28% in the last hour and +14.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.77K.

ZINC (ZINC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 176.03K$ 176.03K $ 176.03K Volume (24H) $ 7.77K$ 7.77K $ 7.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 384.35K$ 384.35K $ 384.35K Circulation Supply 174.72K 174.72K 174.72K Total Supply 381,492.334613624 381,492.334613624 381,492.334613624

The current Market Cap of ZINC is $ 176.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.77K. The circulating supply of ZINC is 174.72K, with a total supply of 381492.334613624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 384.35K.