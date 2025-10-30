ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 3.24$ 3.24 $ 3.24 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) -2.17% Price Change (7D) -12.55% Price Change (7D) -12.55%

ZeroSwap (ZEE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZEE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ZEE's all-time high price is $ 3.24, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZEE has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, -2.17% over 24 hours, and -12.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.13K$ 27.13K $ 27.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.53K$ 36.53K $ 36.53K Circulation Supply 74.27M 74.27M 74.27M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZeroSwap is $ 27.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZEE is 74.27M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.53K.