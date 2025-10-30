Yield Optimizer EUR (YOEUR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.17 $ 1.17 $ 1.17 24H Low $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H High 24H Low $ 1.17$ 1.17 $ 1.17 24H High $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 All Time High $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 Lowest Price $ 1.15$ 1.15 $ 1.15 Price Change (1H) +0.06% Price Change (1D) -0.38% Price Change (7D) +0.13% Price Change (7D) +0.13%

Yield Optimizer EUR (YOEUR) real-time price is $1.17. Over the past 24 hours, YOEUR traded between a low of $ 1.17 and a high of $ 1.18, showing active market volatility. YOEUR's all-time high price is $ 1.19, while its all-time low price is $ 1.15.

In terms of short-term performance, YOEUR has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -0.38% over 24 hours, and +0.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yield Optimizer EUR (YOEUR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.81K$ 100.81K $ 100.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.81K$ 100.81K $ 100.81K Circulation Supply 86.07K 86.07K 86.07K Total Supply 86,071.0 86,071.0 86,071.0

The current Market Cap of Yield Optimizer EUR is $ 100.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YOEUR is 86.07K, with a total supply of 86071.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.81K.