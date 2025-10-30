xSUI (XSUI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 2.49 $ 2.49 $ 2.49 24H Low $ 2.61 $ 2.61 $ 2.61 24H High 24H Low $ 2.49$ 2.49 $ 2.49 24H High $ 2.61$ 2.61 $ 2.61 All Time High $ 4.17$ 4.17 $ 4.17 Lowest Price $ 1.39$ 1.39 $ 1.39 Price Change (1H) -0.81% Price Change (1D) +1.83% Price Change (7D) +8.12% Price Change (7D) +8.12%

xSUI (XSUI) real-time price is $2.57. Over the past 24 hours, XSUI traded between a low of $ 2.49 and a high of $ 2.61, showing active market volatility. XSUI's all-time high price is $ 4.17, while its all-time low price is $ 1.39.

In terms of short-term performance, XSUI has changed by -0.81% over the past hour, +1.83% over 24 hours, and +8.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

xSUI (XSUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.73M$ 3.73M $ 3.73M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.73M$ 3.73M $ 3.73M Circulation Supply 1.45M 1.45M 1.45M Total Supply 1,450,000.0 1,450,000.0 1,450,000.0

The current Market Cap of xSUI is $ 3.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XSUI is 1.45M, with a total supply of 1450000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.73M.