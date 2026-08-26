xHYPE Price Today

The live xHYPE (XHYPE) price today is $ 1.05, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current XHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.05 per XHYPE.

xHYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,046,690, with a circulating supply of 5.76M XHYPE. During the last 24 hours, XHYPE traded between $ 1.048 (low) and $ 1.05 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.975929.

In short-term performance, XHYPE moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.57K.

xHYPE (XHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.05M$ 6.05M $ 6.05M Volume (24H) $ 10.57K$ 10.57K $ 10.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.05M$ 6.05M $ 6.05M Circulation Supply 5.76M 5.76M 5.76M Total Supply 5,758,987.61710005 5,758,987.61710005 5,758,987.61710005

The current Market Cap of xHYPE is $ 6.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.57K. The circulating supply of XHYPE is 5.76M, with a total supply of 5758987.61710005. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.05M.