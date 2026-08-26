xExchange Price Today

The live xExchange (MEX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current MEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MEX.

xExchange currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,364,214, with a circulating supply of 4.08T MEX. During the last 24 hours, MEX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00100138, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MEX moved +0.63% in the last hour and +31.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

xExchange (MEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.36M$ 1.36M $ 1.36M Circulation Supply 4.08T 4.08T 4.08T Total Supply 4,075,069,798,230.0 4,075,069,798,230.0 4,075,069,798,230.0

The current Market Cap of xExchange is $ 1.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEX is 4.08T, with a total supply of 4075069798230.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.36M.