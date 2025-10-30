XBT (XBT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00106879 $ 0.00106879 $ 0.00106879 24H Low $ 0.00137097 $ 0.00137097 $ 0.00137097 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00106879$ 0.00106879 $ 0.00106879 24H High $ 0.00137097$ 0.00137097 $ 0.00137097 All Time High $ 0.03015309$ 0.03015309 $ 0.03015309 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.51% Price Change (1D) +3.80% Price Change (7D) -0.95% Price Change (7D) -0.95%

XBT (XBT) real-time price is $0.00120555. Over the past 24 hours, XBT traded between a low of $ 0.00106879 and a high of $ 0.00137097, showing active market volatility. XBT's all-time high price is $ 0.03015309, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, XBT has changed by -0.51% over the past hour, +3.80% over 24 hours, and -0.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

XBT (XBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.21M$ 1.21M $ 1.21M Circulation Supply 999.73M 999.73M 999.73M Total Supply 999,729,758.48 999,729,758.48 999,729,758.48

The current Market Cap of XBT is $ 1.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XBT is 999.73M, with a total supply of 999729758.48. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.21M.