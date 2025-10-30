WURK (WURK) Price Information (USD)

WURK (WURK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WURK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00124596, showing active market volatility. WURK's all-time high price is $ 0.00414195, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WURK has changed by -0.49% over the past hour, -22.94% over 24 hours, and +778.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WURK (WURK) Market Information

The current Market Cap of WURK is $ 753.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WURK is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999874002.809441. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 753.65K.