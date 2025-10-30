Wrapped M (WM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 2.21 24H High $ 2.42 All Time High $ 2.96 Lowest Price $ 0.363505 Price Change (1H) -0.37% Price Change (1D) +5.04% Price Change (7D) +9.58%

Wrapped M (WM) real-time price is $2.38. Over the past 24 hours, WM traded between a low of $ 2.21 and a high of $ 2.42, showing active market volatility. WM's all-time high price is $ 2.96, while its all-time low price is $ 0.363505.

In terms of short-term performance, WM has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, +5.04% over 24 hours, and +9.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped M (WM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.37M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.37M Circulation Supply 999.78K Total Supply 999,782.1661430137

The current Market Cap of Wrapped M is $ 2.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WM is 999.78K, with a total supply of 999782.1661430137. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.37M.