Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00269927 24H Low $ 0.00288592 24H High All Time High $ 0.00916377 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.51% Price Change (1D) +2.67% Price Change (7D) +638.39%

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) real-time price is $0.0028026. Over the past 24 hours, WDOR traded between a low of $ 0.00269927 and a high of $ 0.00288592, showing active market volatility. WDOR's all-time high price is $ 0.00916377, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WDOR has changed by +0.51% over the past hour, +2.67% over 24 hours, and +638.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped DOR (WDOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.07K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.07K Circulation Supply 25.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped DOR is $ 70.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WDOR is 25.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.07K.