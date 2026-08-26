WOLF Price Today

The live WOLF (WOLF) price today is $ 0.01186672, with a 7.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01186672 per WOLF.

WOLF currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,866,469, with a circulating supply of 999.98M WOLF. During the last 24 hours, WOLF traded between $ 0.01179341 (low) and $ 0.01270893 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04783106, while the all-time low was $ 0.00285343.

In short-term performance, WOLF moved -0.12% in the last hour and +55.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.74K.

WOLF (WOLF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.87M$ 11.87M $ 11.87M Volume (24H) $ 6.74K$ 6.74K $ 6.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.87M$ 11.87M $ 11.87M Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,978,220.843578 999,978,220.843578 999,978,220.843578

The current Market Cap of WOLF is $ 11.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.74K. The circulating supply of WOLF is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999978220.843578. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.87M.