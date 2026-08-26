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The live WOLF price today is 0.01186672 USD.WOLF market cap is 11,866,469 USD. Track real-time WOLF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live WOLF price today is 0.01186672 USD.WOLF market cap is 11,866,469 USD. Track real-time WOLF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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WOLF Price Info

What is WOLF

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WOLF Price Forecast

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WOLF Price (WOLF)

Unlisted

1 WOLF to USD Live Price:

$0.0118612
$0.0118612$0.0118612
-5.93%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
WOLF (WOLF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:05:08 (UTC+8)

WOLF Price Today

The live WOLF (WOLF) price today is $ 0.01186672, with a 7.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOLF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01186672 per WOLF.

WOLF currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,866,469, with a circulating supply of 999.98M WOLF. During the last 24 hours, WOLF traded between $ 0.01179341 (low) and $ 0.01270893 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04783106, while the all-time low was $ 0.00285343.

In short-term performance, WOLF moved -0.12% in the last hour and +55.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.74K.

WOLF (WOLF) Market Information

$ 11.87M
$ 11.87M$ 11.87M

$ 6.74K
$ 6.74K$ 6.74K

$ 11.87M
$ 11.87M$ 11.87M

999.98M
999.98M 999.98M

999,978,220.843578
999,978,220.843578 999,978,220.843578

The current Market Cap of WOLF is $ 11.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.74K. The circulating supply of WOLF is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999978220.843578. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.87M.

WOLF Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01179341
$ 0.01179341$ 0.01179341
24H Low
$ 0.01270893
$ 0.01270893$ 0.01270893
24H High

$ 0.01179341
$ 0.01179341$ 0.01179341

$ 0.01270893
$ 0.01270893$ 0.01270893

$ 0.04783106
$ 0.04783106$ 0.04783106

$ 0.00285343
$ 0.00285343$ 0.00285343

-0.12%

-7.08%

+55.46%

+55.46%

Price Prediction for WOLF

WOLF (WOLF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WOLF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
WOLF (WOLF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of WOLF could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price WOLF will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WOLF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking WOLF Price Prediction.

What is WOLF (WOLF)

WOLF powers our Dapp ecosystem, originally developed by a founding team of eight who were determined to tackle the growing issues of scams and unreliable tokens in the crypto space. Now a team of ten, we remain committed to building a platform that empowers investors to participate with confidence. Our Dapp makes it easy to cut through the noise. Instead of spending hours trying to find legitimate projects in a sea of rugs, users can explore pre-vetted opportunities and even invest in multiple coins at once through our Packs — bundles of curated tokens designed to simplify diversification. Every project listed on our platform undergoes rigorous vetting, including technical due diligence and team verification. Only credible and trustworthy listings make it through. What does the Dapp mean for WOLF? Revenue generated through the Dapp is strategically reinvested into the ecosystem through $WOLF buybacks, liquidity pool reinforcement, and ongoing marketing. This helps drive long-term growth and value for the token. WOLF fuels the platform’s ongoing expansion. If you believe crypto should be transparent, secure, and community-focused, you’re in the right place. Our vision continues to evolve, with bold plans ahead. Stay tuned — there’s much more to come. WOLF is a FAIR-LAUNCH token, meaning everyone has an equal opportunity. This isn’t built for the elite — it’s built by the community, for the community. And we’re just getting started.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WOLF (WOLF) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About WOLF

What is the current market price of WOLF?

It's currently valued at $0.01186672, reflecting a price movement of -7.08% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does WOLF have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, WOLF shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for WOLF?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of WOLF. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for WOLF?

It has traded between $0.01179341 and $0.01270893, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of WOLF on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated WOLF is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WOLF

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:05:08 (UTC+8)

WOLF (WOLF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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