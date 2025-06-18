Whale Intel Price (WINT)
The live price of Whale Intel (WINT) today is 0.00361704 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 701.56K USD. WINT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Whale Intel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Whale Intel price change within the day is +7.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 193.96M USD
During today, the price change of Whale Intel to USD was $ +0.00026707.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Whale Intel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Whale Intel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Whale Intel to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00026707
|+7.97%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Whale Intel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.53%
+7.97%
-42.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WhaleIntel.AI | AI-Powered Smart Money Tracker Track what matters on-chain. WhaleIntel is a token-gated intelligence terminal built for serious traders, funds, and protocols. It tracks what the smart money is investing in, where capital is flowing, and how it evolves over time. 🎲 Highlights & Innovations - Full coverage of the Virtuals Ecosystem - Genesis Tracking: Track any and every project launch and how allocations flow across wallets. - Virgen Tracking: Follow user behavior across blocks, their activity, their claims, and their token movements. Follow the smart money with our proprietary algorithm and get early alpha on participation trends.
