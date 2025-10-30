WeWay (WWY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.080202$ 0.080202 $ 0.080202 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.02% Price Change (1D) -21.45% Price Change (7D) -2.22% Price Change (7D) -2.22%

WeWay (WWY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WWY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WWY's all-time high price is $ 0.080202, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WWY has changed by -4.02% over the past hour, -21.45% over 24 hours, and -2.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WeWay (WWY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.86K$ 81.86K $ 81.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.04K$ 84.04K $ 84.04K Circulation Supply 6.82B 6.82B 6.82B Total Supply 6,999,999,999.0 6,999,999,999.0 6,999,999,999.0

The current Market Cap of WeWay is $ 81.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WWY is 6.82B, with a total supply of 6999999999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.04K.