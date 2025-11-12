WeWay (WWY) Tokenomics
WeWay (WWY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WeWay (WWY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WeWay (WWY) Information
WeWay is a Web3 community-driven ecosystem focused on learning, earning, and playing. Its mission is to drive the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, leveraging the influence of global influencers, stars, and KOLs. The ecosystem comprises three primary products:
WeAcademy, a Learn2Earn crypto academy; WePad, a community-oriented IDO Launchpad; and WeGames, which produces Social-Fi games like Mad Backpacks with Find2Earn mechanics.
WeWay is part of EHOLD, a technology-focused group with expertise in blockchain software development, tokenization, NFTs, smart contracts, and more.
WeWay offers a versatile ecosystem for various activities: learning through WeAcademy, earning via WePad's IDO opportunities, and gaming with WeGames' innovative AR and Find2Earn mechanics.
WeWay's uniqueness lies in its highly liquid utility token $WWY, which powers all ecosystem interactions.
The project has achieved significant growth, listing on 14 crypto exchanges, growing 1400%, and ranking in the Top 15 tokens by ROI in 2022.
Additionally, it is supported by over 500 influencers with a combined reach of 200 million+ followers, emphasizing community engagement and crypto education.
WeWay (WWY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WeWay (WWY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WWY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WWY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WWY's tokenomics, explore WWY token's live price!
WWY Price Prediction
Want to know where WWY might be heading? Our WWY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for