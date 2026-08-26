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The live Voidify price today is 0 USD.∅ market cap is 208,755 USD. Track real-time ∅ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Voidify price today is 0 USD.∅ market cap is 208,755 USD. Track real-time ∅ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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∅ Price Info

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∅ Whitepaper

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Voidify Logo

Voidify Price (∅)

Unlisted

1 ∅ to USD Live Price:

$0.00021718
$0.00021718$0.00021718
-0.16%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Voidify (∅) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:56:48 (UTC+8)

Voidify Price Today

The live Voidify (∅) price today is $ 0, with a 16.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current ∅ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ∅.

Voidify currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 208,755, with a circulating supply of 959.62M ∅. During the last 24 hours, ∅ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00835799, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ∅ moved +10.40% in the last hour and +49.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.80K.

Voidify (∅) Market Information

$ 208.76K
$ 208.76K$ 208.76K

$ 6.80K
$ 6.80K$ 6.80K

$ 208.76K
$ 208.76K$ 208.76K

959.62M
959.62M 959.62M

959,620,890.557237
959,620,890.557237 959,620,890.557237

The current Market Cap of Voidify is $ 208.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.80K. The circulating supply of ∅ is 959.62M, with a total supply of 959620890.557237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.76K.

Voidify Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00835799
$ 0.00835799$ 0.00835799

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+10.40%

-16.24%

+49.50%

+49.50%

Price Prediction for Voidify

Voidify (∅) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ∅ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Voidify (∅) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Voidify could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Voidify will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ∅ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Voidify Price Prediction.

What is Voidify (∅)

Voidify is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol built on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to deposit and later withdraw crypto assets using zero-knowledge proofs, creating unlinkable transactions between wallets — without relying on any intermediary.

While Solana offers speed and low transaction costs, it lacks native privacy. Every transaction is publicly visible, exposing user activity and compromising confidentiality. Voidify addresses this gap by allowing users to deposit fixed-denomination tokens into an on-chain privacy pool, then withdraw to a different wallet without leaving a visible on-chain link.

Voidify leverages Solana’s performance with modern zero-knowledge cryptography to support efficient, shielded value transfer. Built natively in Rust, the protocol integrates zk-proving systems and a frontend designed for self-custodial interaction — all without compromising decentralization or user control.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Voidify (∅) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Voidify

Voidify is a decentralized protocol that enables private, untraceable SOL transactions on Solana by breaking the on-chain link between deposits and withdrawals. It allows users to make anonymous transactions, providing true financial privacy.

What is the current price of Voidify?

Trading at $, Voidify has shown a price movement of -16.24% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact ∅'s valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 959620890.557237 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Voidify?

Its market capitalization is $208755, ranking #4470 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

∅ recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $ and $, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Voidify fit within the Smart Contract Platform,Privacy Coins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Pump.fun Ecosystem,Privacy category?

As a Smart Contract Platform,Privacy Coins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Zero Knowledge (ZK),Pump.fun Ecosystem,Privacy token, ∅ competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Voidify

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:56:48 (UTC+8)

Voidify (∅) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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