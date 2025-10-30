VIVA (VIVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00454414 $ 0.00454414 $ 0.00454414 24H Low $ 0.00518531 $ 0.00518531 $ 0.00518531 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00454414$ 0.00454414 $ 0.00454414 24H High $ 0.00518531$ 0.00518531 $ 0.00518531 All Time High $ 0.01138801$ 0.01138801 $ 0.01138801 Lowest Price $ 0.00199132$ 0.00199132 $ 0.00199132 Price Change (1H) +1.34% Price Change (1D) +13.95% Price Change (7D) +8.51% Price Change (7D) +8.51%

VIVA (VIVA) real-time price is $0.00518078. Over the past 24 hours, VIVA traded between a low of $ 0.00454414 and a high of $ 0.00518531, showing active market volatility. VIVA's all-time high price is $ 0.01138801, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00199132.

In terms of short-term performance, VIVA has changed by +1.34% over the past hour, +13.95% over 24 hours, and +8.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VIVA (VIVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.18M$ 5.18M $ 5.18M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.18M$ 5.18M $ 5.18M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,996,093.5222164 999,996,093.5222164 999,996,093.5222164

The current Market Cap of VIVA is $ 5.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VIVA is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999996093.5222164. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.18M.