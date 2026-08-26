VIRUS Price Today

The live VIRUS (VIRUS) price today is $ 0, with a 4.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current VIRUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VIRUS.

VIRUS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 146,334, with a circulating supply of 999.96M VIRUS. During the last 24 hours, VIRUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03406607, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VIRUS moved -0.12% in the last hour and +30.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.02.

VIRUS (VIRUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146.33K$ 146.33K $ 146.33K Volume (24H) $ 63.02$ 63.02 $ 63.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 146.33K$ 146.33K $ 146.33K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,961,321.7732264 999,961,321.7732264 999,961,321.7732264

The current Market Cap of VIRUS is $ 146.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.02. The circulating supply of VIRUS is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999961321.7732264. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 146.33K.