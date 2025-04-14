Virtuals Index Price (VTF)
The live price of Virtuals Index (VTF) today is 0.416347 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 60.11K USD. VTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Virtuals Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Virtuals Index price change within the day is -8.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 144.51K USD
During today, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ -0.0402041711260336.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ -0.0719702836.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Virtuals Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0402041711260336
|-8.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0719702836
|-17.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Virtuals Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
-8.80%
+32.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Curated index of the largest AI agents created on Virtuals Protocol, rebalanced frequently to capture the upside from newly launched agents in the ecosystem. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. VTF is an Index DTF deployed by Virtuals Protocol and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.
