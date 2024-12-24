Verox Price (VRX)
The live price of Verox (VRX) today is 9.02 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 203.71K USD. VRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Verox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.79K USD
- Verox price change within the day is +2.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.64K USD
During today, the price change of Verox to USD was $ +0.198013.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Verox to USD was $ -2.8364634760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Verox to USD was $ -4.0037642260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Verox to USD was $ -11.503758343024635.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.198013
|+2.24%
|30 Days
|$ -2.8364634760
|-31.44%
|60 Days
|$ -4.0037642260
|-44.38%
|90 Days
|$ -11.503758343024635
|-56.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of Verox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.35%
+2.24%
-29.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Verox is the first ever digital platform for all in one crypto and defi financial needs. It’s a personalized advisor, product analyzer and a financial content provider. Verox uses AI to create a personalized match between the user’s financial needs and the best-suited, most cost-effective financial products. It analyzes any chosen token and finds the best investments in real time in crypto, defi and other markets, by scanning markets and proccessing massive sets of data to locate the optimal trading/investing opportunities.
